Today’s Apps Gone Free: Videocraft, Windy, Fiete World and More
iPhone:
Challa Neon will help make your social media content stand out. You’re able to choose from the included artwork or you can import your own photos. Then slap a vibrant neon sign over the top. The neon sign can include custom text, and you’re able to adjust its blur, light level, color, size, and position. The neon signs are all animated, and you can use them in photos or videos.
challa NEON: Create Your NEON is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.
Whenever you leave your car, set the marker to generate a point on the map. In addition to your vehicle’s location, you can also save a photo and notes. If you’re dealing with a parking meter, you can have Find My Car alert you when its nearing its expiration via a timer. When it’s time to return to your vehicle, Find My Car will show you the way via map, radar, or augmented reality. The app also includes multiple themes, the ability to share locations, location history and favorites, and voice instructions.
Find My Car – Car Locator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 300 ratings.
Universal:
Tattoo my Photo allows you to see what your next tattoo will look like without getting the ink. Simply choose a tattoo from 17 different categories including Kanji, Love, Tribal, Hindi, Geometric, and Water Colors. Then either take a new photo of yourself or import one from the camera roll. You’re able to resize and reposition the tattoo in order to achieve the perfect look. You’re also able to share your final creations via social media.
Tattoo my Photo 2.0 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 18 ratings.
Windy combines natural wind recordings with stunning artwork to help you sleep, relax, study, or meditate. It utilizes stereoscopic 3-D audio that’s optimized for headphones, so you can drift off into your own little world. The six natural wind recordings can be mixed with rain, river sounds, birds, and crickets. There’s also a whimsical story embedded within the app, allowing you to follow Windy on her journey to breathtaking locations.
Windy ~ Natural White Noise is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 5916 ratings.
Videocraft can turn your random collections of videos and photos into something you want to share. You’re able to import as many videos and photos from your library as you like, and you can create new content from within the app. Videos and photos can be arranged and clipped with simple gestures. You’re also able to add voiceovers, music, and custom text. Your final creations can be uploaded directly to YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram.
Videocraft – Video Editor 4K is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 419 ratings.
Fiete World acts as a digital dollhouse for your child to enjoy. They’re able to let their imagination run wild by setting up scenes and roleplaying with characters. Fiete World is filled with all sorts of possible activities like treasure hunts, picnics, baking cakes, delivering packages, fixing machinery, and even flying helicopters.
Fiete World – game for kids 4+ is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
Sayings Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with a collection of words that must be unscrambled. Tap on the words in the correct order before time expires to move on to the next. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.
Sayings Builder Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 90 ratings.
