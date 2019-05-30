You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: 4th Grade Math Testing Prep, Tadaa SLR and Blink

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 30, 2019

Prepare for standardized testing, take high quality photos, and jot down tasks and memos with today’s collection of apps.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Tadaa SLR ($4.99 → Free, 58.4 MB): Take fantastic SLR-quality photos with Tadaa SLR. Those who want to put their subject in focus.

Tadaa SLR does most of the heavy lifting for you, but it includes a handful of powerful editing features that will please even the most seasoned iPhoneographers. After taking your photo you’re able to apply a mask to your subject manually or have Tadaa SLR detect the edges automatically. The aperture, highlight and gloss levels, and range of your blur effect can be adjusted via sliders. Circular, linear, and complete blur options are available as well. With your subject fully in focus and background blurred out, go ahead and add some filters before sharing it.

Tadaa SLR is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 892 ratings.

Blink – Quick Memo ($0.99 → Free, 32.3 MB): Jot down tasks and memos in a snap with Blink. Those with a lot on their minds.

Blink’s minimal and clean design will help you get things done faster. Tap on an open space on the page and type what you want to record. The item will then be added to the top of the page. Tap on any item to give it one of two colors, which can indicate priority or whatever else you wish. Double-tap to archive items. Tap and hold to bring up additional options like editing, sharing, and the ability to move items to the top of the list.

Blink – Quick Memo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 90 ratings.

Universal:

4th Grade Math Testing Prep ($2.99 → Free, 27.5 MB): Get ready for standardized testing with 4th Grade Math Testing Prep. Parents and teachers.

4th Grade Math Testing Prep will help any child increase their math knowledge. They’re able to work through test questions covering topics on a 4th grade level including algebra, angles, critical thinking, order of operations, and word problems. Test results will reveal where your child is struggling and where they shine, and you can share them with a teacher or parent via email. The app includes support for multiple students, password protection, and the ability to customize the test.

4th Grade Math Testing Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 124 ratings.

Thankful for – Gratitude Diary ($1.99 → Free, 27.3 MB): Take the time to acknowledge the good things in life with Thankful for. Those who need a different perspective on life.

Thankful for will improve your mood and your day. The app features a wide variety of things to be thankful for that you can have delivered daily to your lock screen via a push. Just set up the time of day you want to be inspired. Each message can be shared via your favorite social network. The app also allows you to create your own custom messages.

Thankful for – Gratitude Diary is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 850 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

