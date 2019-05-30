Today’s Apps Gone Free: 4th Grade Math Testing Prep, Tadaa SLR and Blink
iPhone:
Tadaa SLR does most of the heavy lifting for you, but it includes a handful of powerful editing features that will please even the most seasoned iPhoneographers. After taking your photo you’re able to apply a mask to your subject manually or have Tadaa SLR detect the edges automatically. The aperture, highlight and gloss levels, and range of your blur effect can be adjusted via sliders. Circular, linear, and complete blur options are available as well. With your subject fully in focus and background blurred out, go ahead and add some filters before sharing it.
Tadaa SLR is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 892 ratings.
Blink’s minimal and clean design will help you get things done faster. Tap on an open space on the page and type what you want to record. The item will then be added to the top of the page. Tap on any item to give it one of two colors, which can indicate priority or whatever else you wish. Double-tap to archive items. Tap and hold to bring up additional options like editing, sharing, and the ability to move items to the top of the list.
Blink – Quick Memo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 90 ratings.
Universal:
4th Grade Math Testing Prep will help any child increase their math knowledge. They’re able to work through test questions covering topics on a 4th grade level including algebra, angles, critical thinking, order of operations, and word problems. Test results will reveal where your child is struggling and where they shine, and you can share them with a teacher or parent via email. The app includes support for multiple students, password protection, and the ability to customize the test.
4th Grade Math Testing Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 124 ratings.
Thankful for will improve your mood and your day. The app features a wide variety of things to be thankful for that you can have delivered daily to your lock screen via a push. Just set up the time of day you want to be inspired. Each message can be shared via your favorite social network. The app also allows you to create your own custom messages.
Thankful for – Gratitude Diary is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 850 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.