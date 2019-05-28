Today’s Apps Gone Free: Chroniric XIX, PXL and PhotoTangler
Universal:
A secret society known as the Scribes is about to usher in a new golden age for humanity. It’s up to you to determine if human history will unfold as planned by working together with a time patroller known as Echo XIX^. The entire adventure takes place in real-time, allowing you to directly influence the plot through the choices you make. Chroniric XIX includes three ways to play with three different endings, mini-puzzles, 15 ways to save Echo XIX^, and 30 objects and clues to find.
Chroniric XIX is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 15 ratings.
PhotoTangler doesn’t require any professional photo editing experience to achieve great results. Simply import related photos or take new ones from within the app. You’re able to crop photos down if necessary. PhotoTangler will automatically apply a fade, which can be adjusted in a variety of ways. Layer as many photos as you like before finishing off your work of art with a background color and text.
PhotoTangler Collage Maker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 265 ratings.
PXL can take the photos from your camera roll and turn them into intricate collages in seconds. Choose any photo from your camera roll to act as the main image. With just a tap, PXL will utilize all of the other images from the camera roll to create the collage. The process may take a few seconds, but in no time you’ll be presented with a high resolution piece of art that can be saved or shared.
PXL – mosaic art is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 261 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.