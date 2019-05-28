You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Chroniric XIX, PXL and PhotoTangler

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 28, 2019

Change human history, create collages, and blend photos together with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Chroniric XIX ($2.99 → Free, 152.1 MB): Go back in time and change history in Chroniric XIX. Fans of interactive text-based adventure games.

A secret society known as the Scribes is about to usher in a new golden age for humanity. It’s up to you to determine if human history will unfold as planned by working together with a time patroller known as Echo XIX^. The entire adventure takes place in real-time, allowing you to directly influence the plot through the choices you make. Chroniric XIX includes three ways to play with three different endings, mini-puzzles, 15 ways to save Echo XIX^, and 30 objects and clues to find.

Chroniric XIX is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 15 ratings.

PhotoTangler Collage Maker ($2.99 → Free, 1.8 MB): Blend photos together with PhotoTangler. Those in need of bringing similar photos together.

PhotoTangler doesn’t require any professional photo editing experience to achieve great results. Simply import related photos or take new ones from within the app. You’re able to crop photos down if necessary. PhotoTangler will automatically apply a fade, which can be adjusted in a variety of ways. Layer as many photos as you like before finishing off your work of art with a background color and text.

PhotoTangler Collage Maker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 265 ratings.

PXL – mosaic art ($1.99 → Free, 30.8 MB): Create beautiful collages in a snap with PXL. Artists.

PXL can take the photos from your camera roll and turn them into intricate collages in seconds. Choose any photo from your camera roll to act as the main image. With just a tap, PXL will utilize all of the other images from the camera roll to create the collage. The process may take a few seconds, but in no time you’ll be presented with a high resolution piece of art that can be saved or shared.

PXL – mosaic art is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 261 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

