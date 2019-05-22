You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Circuitry, TaskCat and System Activity Monitor

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Circuitry, TaskCat and System Activity Monitor

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 22, 2019

Solve logic gate problems, get things done, and monitor your iOS device with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

System Activity Monitors ($0.99 → Free, 18.2 MB): Keep a close eye on your iDevice’s battery life, memory usage, storage space, and running processes with this utility app. Anyone worried about the performance of their iDevice.

System Monitor is one of the most comprehensive and accurate apps in the genre. You’re able to switch between views via tabs at the bottom of the screen. You’re also able to get a more detailed look at your memory and battery usage with a double-tap. The app also includes other detailed information like your IP address, MAC address, UDID, last boot time, and iOS version.

System Activity Monitors is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 883 ratings.

TaskCat – Simple Todo Tasklist ($0.99 → Free, 26.6 MB): Get things done with TaskCat. Those who want a simple and fast task manager.

TaskCat provides access to all of the tools you need to get things done quickly without the clutter of menus and sub-menus. Its gesture based interface allows you to create separate lists for your tasks and access them with left and right swipes. Tasks can be crossed off with a left to right swipe, deleted with an additional left to right swipe, and moved into the “Today List” with a right to left swipe. Tasks can also be duplicated, flagged, copied, and shared with ease. The app includes iCloud integration, password protection, and advanced user controls.

TaskCat – Simple Todo Tasklist is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 44 ratings.

iPad:

Circuitry ($0.99 → Free, 18.1 MB): Understand boolean algebra, logic gates, and digital circuits with Circuitry. Educators, students, and gamers.

Circuitry aims to educate and entertain. It’s a puzzle game at its core, requiring you to construct solutions to complicated logic gate problems by linking AND gates, XOR gates, and more. As you make your way through the 21 levels you’ll unlock new logical elements and contraptions that can be used in the Playground mode, which allows you to build whatever circuits you want.

Circuitry is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 22 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
System Activity Monitors
System Activity Monitors
Tekton Technologies (P) Ltd.
Free
TaskCat - Simple Todo Tasklist
TaskCat - Simple Todo Tasklist
BoxCat LLC
Free
Circuitry
Circuitry
Anthony Foster

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Top Contacts, Awesome Voice Recorder X and The Pocket Piano
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Top Contacts, Awesome Voice Recorder X and The Pocket Piano
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Sum, Stickyboard 2 and BernerMoji 2
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Sum, Stickyboard 2 and BernerMoji 2
Nothing found :(
Try something else