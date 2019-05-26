You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Countimo, Ice Cream Truck and True Skate

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Countimo, Ice Cream Truck and True Skate

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 26, 2019

Quickly add dominoes or dice, operate an ice cream truck, and throw sick tricks with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

True Skate ($1.99 → Free, 136.6 MB): Throw sick tricks in True Skate. Fans of extreme sports who prefer simulation games.

In True Skate, your fingers act as your feet. The flick controls work exactly as you would expect them to, allowing you to pump, ollie, flip, and grind with little effort. The tutorial at the beginning of the game will walk you through the basics to ensure you get the hang of things before taking on missions. The game includes realistic physics, the ability to challenge other players, replays, slow motion, and the ability to unlock loads of additional content.

True Skate is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 13397 ratings.

Countimo – Domino Counter ($0.99 → Free, 14.8 MB): Quickly add up dominoes or dice with Countimo. Fans of tabletop games.

Countimo is a great addition to game night. It allows you to add up dominoes or dice by tapping on corresponding tiles on the screen. You’re able to change the color of the tiles to match those in your set, and you can choose between pips or numerical digits. A running history of all of your counted tiles can be seen at the top of the screen. A double-blank button can be configured with different values to suit whatever game you’re playing. Countimo also includes 11 backgrounds to choose from.

Countimo – Domino Counter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 84 ratings.

Ice Cream Truck ($2.99 → Free, 264.5 MB): Go on a tasty frozen adventure in Ice Cream Truck. Parents who are in need of a new way to keep their children entertained.

Ice Cream Truck is certified child friendly. You won’t find any outside links or in-app purchases here. Just pure entertainment. The app includes five different activities, allowing your child to drive the truck, sell ice cream, make frozen yogurt, stack scoops, and whip up cotton candy. Each activity includes loads of interaction methods, which means your child should have no problem staying busy for hours and hours.

Ice Cream Truck is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 255 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
True Skate
True Skate
True Axis
Free
Countimo - Domino Counter
Countimo - Domino Counter
Nullnox Interactive
Free
Ice Cream Truck
Ice Cream Truck
Anastasiia Markacheva

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: PixelsBook, Doweek and Bigfoot Quest
Today’s Apps Gone Free: PixelsBook, Doweek and Bigfoot Quest
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Highwind, Tom the Tow Truck, Flowing and More
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Highwind, Tom the Tow Truck, Flowing and More
Nothing found :(
Try something else