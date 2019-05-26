Today’s Apps Gone Free: Countimo, Ice Cream Truck and True Skate
Universal:
In True Skate, your fingers act as your feet. The flick controls work exactly as you would expect them to, allowing you to pump, ollie, flip, and grind with little effort. The tutorial at the beginning of the game will walk you through the basics to ensure you get the hang of things before taking on missions. The game includes realistic physics, the ability to challenge other players, replays, slow motion, and the ability to unlock loads of additional content.
True Skate is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 13397 ratings.
Countimo is a great addition to game night. It allows you to add up dominoes or dice by tapping on corresponding tiles on the screen. You’re able to change the color of the tiles to match those in your set, and you can choose between pips or numerical digits. A running history of all of your counted tiles can be seen at the top of the screen. A double-blank button can be configured with different values to suit whatever game you’re playing. Countimo also includes 11 backgrounds to choose from.
Countimo – Domino Counter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 84 ratings.
Ice Cream Truck is certified child friendly. You won’t find any outside links or in-app purchases here. Just pure entertainment. The app includes five different activities, allowing your child to drive the truck, sell ice cream, make frozen yogurt, stack scoops, and whip up cotton candy. Each activity includes loads of interaction methods, which means your child should have no problem staying busy for hours and hours.
Ice Cream Truck is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 255 ratings.
