Today’s Apps Gone Free: iComics, U4Ea, Blox 3D City Creator and More
iPhone:
U4Ea takes a completely different approach to mindfulness. It asks you three simple questions: How do I want to feel? What personal attributes do I want to boost? What am I preparing for? U4Ea’s algorithm will then take your answers and blend its frequencies to create a custom sound just for you. With more than 350 combinations, you’ll have no issue finding the sound you need.
U4Ea is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 34 ratings.
Universal:
Based on the bestselling Blox 3D apps, this latest iteration opens a whole new world of creativity. Your child is able to start off with a blank canvas or they can choose from a variety of pre-built cities. Designing new structures and adding animated objects is as simple as tapping on an open spot within the world. Blox 3D City Creator includes everything from basic building blocks to animated vehicles. Your child can also change the time of day within their little world.
Blox 3D City Creator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 31 ratings.
Blox 3D World Creator will help unleash your child’s creative side. They’re able to start off with a blank canvas or they can choose from one of the six other pre-built worlds. Designing new structures and adding animated objects is as simple as tapping on an open spot within the world. Blox 3D World Creator includes everything from basic building blocks to animated wildlife. Your child can also change the time of day within their little world.
Blox 3D World Creator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 46 ratings.
You’re able to import comics via iTunes File Sharing or from other apps on your iDevice like Dropbox or Safari. When viewing a comic, you’re able to zoom in, swipe to flip the page, or slide your finger across the bottom of the screen to jump ahead. You can also mark your progress for each comic as unread, in progress, or read. The app supports all major comic formats including ZIP, CBZ, EPUB, RAR, CBR, and PDF.
iComics is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 613 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.