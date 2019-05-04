You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: iComics, U4Ea, Blox 3D City Creator and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 4, 2019

Manage and read comics, alter your state of mind, and build entire worlds with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

U4Ea ($0.99 → Free, 32.4 MB): Alter your state of mind with U4Ea. Those in need of relief.

U4Ea takes a completely different approach to mindfulness. It asks you three simple questions: How do I want to feel? What personal attributes do I want to boost? What am I preparing for? U4Ea’s algorithm will then take your answers and blend its frequencies to create a custom sound just for you. With more than 350 combinations, you’ll have no issue finding the sound you need.

U4Ea is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 34 ratings.

Universal:

Blox 3D City Creator ($2.99 → Free, 245.3 MB): Create amazing cities from scratch using only taps in this fantastic entertainment app. Parents.

Based on the bestselling Blox 3D apps, this latest iteration opens a whole new world of creativity. Your child is able to start off with a blank canvas or they can choose from a variety of pre-built cities. Designing new structures and adding animated objects is as simple as tapping on an open spot within the world. Blox 3D City Creator includes everything from basic building blocks to animated vehicles. Your child can also change the time of day within their little world.

Blox 3D City Creator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 31 ratings.

Blox 3D World Creator ($2.99 → Free, 208.2 MB): Design beautiful worlds from scratch with Blox 3D World Creator. Parents.

Blox 3D World Creator will help unleash your child’s creative side. They’re able to start off with a blank canvas or they can choose from one of the six other pre-built worlds. Designing new structures and adding animated objects is as simple as tapping on an open spot within the world. Blox 3D World Creator includes everything from basic building blocks to animated wildlife. Your child can also change the time of day within their little world.

Blox 3D World Creator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 46 ratings.

iComics ($1.99 → Free, 33.5 MB): Manage and read all of your digital comics with this entertainment app. Those who have a large collection of DRM-free comics.

You’re able to import comics via iTunes File Sharing or from other apps on your iDevice like Dropbox or Safari. When viewing a comic, you’re able to zoom in, swipe to flip the page, or slide your finger across the bottom of the screen to jump ahead. You can also mark your progress for each comic as unread, in progress, or read. The app supports all major comic formats including ZIP, CBZ, EPUB, RAR, CBR, and PDF.

iComics is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 613 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

