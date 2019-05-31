Today’s Apps Gone Free: iHarmony, Pursuit of Light and Fretboard Hero
Fretboard Hero will put you on the fast track to music stardom. It was created in collaboration with professional guitarists in order to help players memorize notes on a fretboard. Each session game includes a mix of questions that will ask you to read from the fretboard and locate notes on it. One wrong answer and the game is over. The game includes a variety of customization options including nine tuning categories, three gameplay styles, and an expert mode. It also records your reaction times for notes, allowing you to chart your improvement.
Fretboard Hero – learn guitar notes and memorize fretboard is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 236 ratings.
You’re put in control of a girl who is trapped in a world made from her dreams. Help her reach the light at the end of each level and escape her endless dream by jumping from platform to platform. The only way she can move is by tapping the symbol that matches the platform. If you tap the wrong symbol, you’ll have to start all over. As you progress through the game platforms will begin to collapse and hidden dangers will appear, so move quickly.
Pursuit of Light is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2155 ratings.
iHarmony has everything a musician could ask for in terms of music theory. It features four main categories: Scales, Chords, Harmonizations, and Notes. You’re able to browse through each category or search for something specific. All entries include audio clips that can be played with a tap. iHarmony includes more than 1,500 entries in all, four notations, and customizable audio durations.
iHarmony is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 192 ratings.
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.