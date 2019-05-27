Today’s Apps Gone Free: Injection Tracker, Do.List and Modern Magic 8 Ball
iPhone:
Do.List covers every facet of your life from home to work. It allows you to create task lists for today, tomorrow, or at some point in the future. Tasks within lists can be prioritized with a drag and drop. Where Do.List differs from other productivity apps is with its life lists. It includes 30 tailored life lists that will help you organize everything from yard and house work to grocery and movie lists. The app also includes stat tracking, a widget, Apple Watch support, and iCloud support.
Do.List: To Do List Organizer is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1416 ratings.
Universal:
Injection Tracker acts as your personal assistant. You’re able to add multiple medications to the database by recording the name, quantity of shots from the pharmacy, quantity of shots in your inventory, and schedule. Injection Tracker supports multiple injection zones and sub zones, allowing you to simply tap on regions of an avatar and rotate through them. If you miss an injection, the app will continue to remind you until the action has been performed. Injection Tracker also includes the ability to export injection history.
Injection Tracker & Reminder is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 63 ratings.
Modern Magic 8 Ball is an updated version of everyone’s favorite fortune-telling device. Just ask a yes or no question, tap the 8 button or shake your device, and receive an answer. You can choose to receive classic responses, new responses, or create your own. The app also includes various themes and icon designs to choose form, Smart Invert and VoiceOver support, Apple Watch support, and eight languages to choose from.
Modern Magic 8 Ball is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 119 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.