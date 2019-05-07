Today’s Apps Gone Free: Odium to the Core and Dots and Boxes
Universal:
Odium to the Core isn’t for the faint of heart. Touch and release your finger to guide Odium through the dark and moody world. Touch anything that isn’t red and you’ll have to either start all over or from the last checkpoint. Each of the 15 levels is loaded with traps, enemies, and collectibles, and they all have their own original music. In addition to the main campaign levels, you’re able to test your skills with Nightmare and Endless modes.
Odium to the Core is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.
Dots and Boxes – Dino Fury Edition provides a neat twist on the classic pencil-and-paper game. Like the original, your job is to score points by completing boxes. Tap on a dot to start a fence, and tap on another dot to complete it. It doesn’t matter who starts the box, only the player who finishes it gets the points. The twist is that dinosaurs roam the map as well, and capturing them earns bonus points. Between turns the dinosaurs will move, chasing their prey or lumbering towards leafy snacks, so plan your moves wisely. The game supports up to four players locally.
Dots and Boxes – Dino Fury Edition is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.