Today’s Apps Gone Free: Origami Flowers, Sky Aces 2, Remember to Buy and More

Remember To Buy will help you be a more efficient grocery shopper. New items can take on quantities with just a tap. Items can also be grouped by aisle with the help of colored tags. While shopping just tap to mark items off of your list. Remember To Buy also allows you to create multiple lists, and share lists via Messages or email.
Remember To Buy! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 76 ratings.
Sky Aces 2 brings the action-packed flight combat series into WWII. Choose to be the Axis of evil or the Allied forces and take to the skies to complete challenging missions. You’re able to control your plane’s ascent and descent via two arrow buttons in the bottom left corner of the screen. The plane’s machine gun and bomb controls are located on the right. Take out air and ground forces and complete missions to earn medals and unlock new planes.
Sky Aces 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 82 ratings.
Origami Flowers helps turn ordinary pieces of paper into works of art. It includes 13 different paper flowers to craft, each featuring easy to follow step-by-step instructions. If you’re new to origami crafting, you’ll want to check out the basics section, which explains all of the symbols and folds. The app also includes a gallery of folded flowers.
Origami Flowers is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 77 ratings.
This sticker pack will brighten everyone’s day. It includes more than 30 unique stickers to peel and stick onto your messages. You’ll find a happy kitten, loving penguin, sweet snowman, and, of course, a nice shark.
Nice Shark! Good Kitty Cat and Penguin Too! Emoji is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 11 ratings.
