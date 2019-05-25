Today’s Apps Gone Free: PixelsBook, Doweek and Bigfoot Quest
Doweek helps you focus on the here and now by displaying tasks and lists in weekly clumps. Tap and hold on a day to add a new task. Tasks can take on different colors for quick identification, and they can be repeated as many times as necessary. Swipe with a single finger to turn the page to the next week, or swipe with two fingers to move between months. You’re also able to tap on any day to bring it into view, which is especially handy if there’s a lot to be done. The app also includes seven themes to choose from, adjustable font sizes, and iCloud syncing.
Doweek is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 124 ratings.
Uncle Henry is back at it again. This time he needs you and your newly acquired archeology skills to help him track down Bigfoot’s den. To find it you must make your way through the Pacific Northwest by choosing the correct paths, solving puzzles, and searching through old structures. The dynamic map will ensure you don’t go running around in circles, and your trusty camera will help record clues and symbols as you discover them.
Bigfoot Quest is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 165 ratings.
Unlock the entire PixelsBook coloring book free of charge! Simply access a theme and tap on a locked page. You’ll be prompted to confirm your action. Repeat the process for all additional themes.
PixelsBook allows your child to get lost in a wonderful world of coloring. It includes four themes: Land Animals, Sea Creatures, Transportation, and Food. PixelsBook provides a large selection of drawing instruments, colors, and patterns to choose from, allowing your child to get really creative. Progress is automatically saved, and you’re able to snap pictures of your child’s work to share. PixelsBook includes 48 pages in all.
PixelsBook – coloring book is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.
Developers:
