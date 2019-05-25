You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: PixelsBook, Doweek and Bigfoot Quest

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 25, 2019

Unleash your child’s inner artist, organize your life, and go on the hunt for Bigfoot with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Doweek ($1.99 → Free, 5.7 MB): Organize your life with Doweek. Those who want to focus on life one week at a time.

Doweek helps you focus on the here and now by displaying tasks and lists in weekly clumps. Tap and hold on a day to add a new task. Tasks can take on different colors for quick identification, and they can be repeated as many times as necessary. Swipe with a single finger to turn the page to the next week, or swipe with two fingers to move between months. You’re also able to tap on any day to bring it into view, which is especially handy if there’s a lot to be done. The app also includes seven themes to choose from, adjustable font sizes, and iCloud syncing.

Doweek is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 124 ratings.

Bigfoot Quest ($2.99 → Free, 206.1 MB): Set out on an adventure to find the elusive Sasquatch in Bigfoot Quest. Fans of classic point and click adventure games.

Uncle Henry is back at it again. This time he needs you and your newly acquired archeology skills to help him track down Bigfoot’s den. To find it you must make your way through the Pacific Northwest by choosing the correct paths, solving puzzles, and searching through old structures. The dynamic map will ensure you don’t go running around in circles, and your trusty camera will help record clues and symbols as you discover them.

Bigfoot Quest is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 165 ratings.

iPad:

PixelsBook – coloring book ($5.99 → Free, 16.7 MB): Unleash your child’s inner artist with PixelsBook.

Unlock the entire PixelsBook coloring book free of charge! Simply access a theme and tap on a locked page. You’ll be prompted to confirm your action. Repeat the process for all additional themes.

Children of all ages.

PixelsBook allows your child to get lost in a wonderful world of coloring. It includes four themes: Land Animals, Sea Creatures, Transportation, and Food. PixelsBook provides a large selection of drawing instruments, colors, and patterns to choose from, allowing your child to get really creative. Progress is automatically saved, and you’re able to snap pictures of your child’s work to share. PixelsBook includes 48 pages in all.

PixelsBook – coloring book is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

