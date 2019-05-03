Today’s Apps Gone Free: Prompts for Writing, Animals of Africa, Dog Trainer and More
iPhone:
Dog Trainer provides all of the tools you need to help your pooch reach their true potential. The dog whistle features a range from 0 to 40,000 Hz, and the dog clicker features five sounds to choose from. Both the whistle and the clicker include a wide variety of lessons that’ll help you train your dog to respond to its name, sit, stand, lay down, stay, spin, and much more. The app also includes a collection of stickers to share, and a collection of other common animal sounds to help train your dog.
Dog Trainer with Whistle is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 109 ratings.
Universal:
Prompts presents you with a creative writing prompt or starting line every single time you create a new entry. If you start to feel stuck, tap the lightning bolt icon to receive a new prompt for inspiration. Entries can be saved to the in-app library or shared via email, Twitter, or Facebook. The app also includes adjustable font size, more than 500,000 starting lines, custom writing stats, tags, and daily goals.
Prompts for Writing is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 266 ratings.
Cardinal Land is not only fun, it’s informative. Your job is to fill in the animal silhouette using colorful pieces. Just drag and drop to place, and tap to rotate. If a piece is in its correct position, it will snap into place. Move quickly in order to earn a perfect rating. After each puzzle has been completed, you’ll receive a surprising fact about the animal. The game includes more than 80 puzzles.
Cardinal Land is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 197 ratings.
iPad:
Animals of Africa provides a fun way for both children and adults to learn about endangered species. The app’s interactive activities provide detailed information on the animals of Africa including pronunciation, size, weight, habitat, and conservation information. Each activity includes an audio guide, so you can either join your child or allow them to learn and play on their own.
Animals of Africa – Montessori Geography is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.