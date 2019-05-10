Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote Drive, Elementium, Listening Master and More
Universal:
Remote KeyPad for Mac turns any iPhone or iPad into a wireless extension of your Mac’s keyboard. You’ll first need to download the free companion app from the developer’s website: https://cherpake.com/remote-for-mac. Then launch both apps and your devices will automatically sync up. Remote KeyPad for Mac includes dedicated number, arrow, and action keys, allowing you to work more efficiently. You’re also able to edit existing keypads and create custom keypads that match your workflow. Remote KeyPad for Mac works with Numbers, Excel, Keynote, PowerPoint, and many more applications.
Remote NumPad & KeyPad for Mac is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 265 ratings.
Remote Drive for Mac allows you to access your Mac from anywhere in your home. You’ll first need to download the free companion app from the developer’s website: https://cherpake.com/remote-for-mac. Then launch both apps and your devices will automatically sync up. Remote Drive provides full access to the files on your Mac, allowing you to view photos and documents, stream video, stream music, and transfer content with ease.
Remote Drive for Mac is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 405 ratings.
Elementium is a complete digital periodic table. Elements can be color-coded by classification or phase, and they can be displayed in compact or traditional form. Tap on an element to dig deeper and view its mass, radius, electronegativity, boiling point, melting point, electron configuration, and discovery year. You’re also able to read more about the element and discover articles in ACS publications. Elements can be searched for by name, symbol, or number.
Elementium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 337 ratings.
English Listening Master allows you to improve your English language skills in an entertaining way. Each level requires you to listen to an audio clip and either tap or type the words you’re hearing to form a complete sentence. Incorrect answers will cost you precious seconds and reduce your score, so be fast and efficient. The game also includes online multiplayer.
English Listening Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 82 ratings.
