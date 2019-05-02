Today’s Apps Gone Free: Star Wars Pinball, Pocket Grade, Playlist and More
iPhone:
Playlist is a social music platform. The app allows you to listen to playlists crafted by music experts or collaborate with friends and make your own. With 45 million songs, there’s something for everyone. While the music is playing you’re able to chat with your friends or people from the Playlist community in real-time. Playlist’s music match algorithms will help you discover not only new music but also people who share your same tastes.
Playlist Music is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 319 ratings.
Pocket Grade makes quick work of grading quizzes, tests, and other assignments. Simply enter the number of questions along with the number of incorrect answers and receive a grade percentage.
Pocket Grade Calculator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 23 ratings.
Universal:
Moona Veggies will help develop a positive attitude towards learning through its series of mini-games. It includes five game types in all, requiring your child to complete images, collect letters, solve puzzles, memorize cards, and match objects. Moona Veggies includes more than 30 levels, 40 words, professional narration, and support for eight languages.
Moona Veggies: Toddler Kids Learning Puzzle Games is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.
You’re able to join the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance and battle with your friends for leaderboard dominance. Launch your ball onto the table by pulling back on and releasing your finger from the lightsaber. Tap each side of the screen to control your flippers. The table features multiple camera angles to choose from, and quotes and music pulled right from The Empire Strikes Back. Multiple additional themed tables are available via in-app purchase.
Star Wars™ Pinball 7 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 3307 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.