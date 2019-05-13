Today’s Apps Gone Free: Sum, Stickyboard 2 and BernerMoji 2
Universal:
Sum allows you to count whatever you want, whenever you want with ease. Each tally event is fully customizable, allowing you to set different increments, target numbers, and reset durations. Insights and predictions are available for every event, and the data can be synced across all of your iOS devices. Tallies can quickly be counted via Apple Watch or widget. The app also includes support for Siri Shortcut actions.
Sum – Tally Counter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
This sticker pack will allow you to share your love for Bernese Mountain Dogs. You must first add the third-party keyboard to Messages by following the setup instructions within the app. You will then be able to peel and stick over 200 cute and fun stickers into your messages. The app also allows you to create custom emojis by layering accessories.
BernerMoji 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 11 ratings.
iPad:
Sticky notes of different sizes and colors can be created by double-tapping on the whiteboard. They can also be moved and resized with a tap and drag of your finger. You’re able to select and organize multiple sticky notes by first dragging your finger over them, and then using three-finger swipe gestures to choose a layout. The app also includes the ability to write on the whiteboard with different colored markers, undo and redo, a gallery view, and the ability to share your stickies as a PDF or text.
Stickyboard 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 197 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.