Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Silver Bullet, Treble Cat HD and Kompressor
Universal:
Treble Cat is a great introduction to reading music. It focuses on the treble clef, and its separate counterpart app focuses on the bass clef. At the beginning of each level you’ll be asked to identify a handful of specific notes. Hit play to cause random notes to start streaming down the staff and tap on the correct ones to remove them before they reach the end. The app includes a total of 50 levels.
Treble Cat HD – Read Music is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 81 ratings.
Kompressor is a handy extension that makes quick work of compressing images. You’ll first need to activate the extension by following the directions within the app. Then any time you need to compress an image, simply activate the extension via the share function. Kompressor can compress images three levels depending on the size you need to achieve, and you can preview the newly compressed image in real time.
Kompressor – Compress images is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.
The Silver Bullet is a top-down shooter that provides non-stop action. You get to play as Kali, a legendary warrior working for a counter-demon organization known as Neverlight. Her latest case brings her face-to-face with a mysterious structure that must be investigated. Armed with two pistols and a bad attitude, it’s up to you to get to the bottom of Project Prometheus. The game includes 45 missions, 19 boss battles, and an endless maze for those who complete the story.
the Silver Bullet is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 48 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.