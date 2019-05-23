You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens, Printer Pro and Boba Bee

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens, Printer Pro and Boba Bee

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 23, 2019

Play and work on problem solving skills, print wirelessly, and share Boba Bee stickers with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Boba Bee Stickers: Aminals ($1.99 → Free, 31.1 MB): Share your love for Boba Bee and bubble tea with this sticker pack. Sticker collectors.

Boba Bee is here to brighten your day. This pack includes 48 adorably animated stickers to paste into your messages. You’ll find everything from Boba Bee getting mad to showing some love tea.

Boba Bee Stickers: Aminals is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 50 ratings.

Printer Pro by Readdle ($6.99 → Free, 95.6 MB): Print attachments, documents, and entire web pages right from your iOS device with Printer Pro. Anyone with Wi-Fi printer or a printer that’s always attached to a computer via USB.

Printer Pro will help streamline your workflow. After installing Printer Pro, it will appear in the “Open In…” list on your iOS device. This allows you to print from any app that supports the function including third-party apps like Dropbox and Google Drive. To ensure you get the best possible results, Printer Pro includes a detailed walkthrough for setting up a Wi-Fi or USB printer and importing files from different sources. Supported file formats include PDF, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, TXT, HTML, JPG, and Safari webarchive.

Printer Pro by Readdle is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 18758 ratings.

Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens ($3.99 → Free, 65.5 MB): Play and work on problem solving skills in Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens. The entire family.

Thinkrolls will put your child’s mind in motion. They’re tasked with rolling cute little creatures called Thinkrolls through physics-based puzzles. The goal is to clear the obstacles by combing objects, collect the key, open the gate, and roll through. As your child progresses, new exciting objects will be introduced along with more complicated contraptions. The game includes 228 puzzles spread across 12 fairytale castles.

Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1250 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Boba Bee Stickers: Aminals
Boba Bee Stickers: Aminals
Ronnie Nguyen
Free
Printer Pro by Readdle
Printer Pro by Readdle
Readdle Inc.
Free
Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens
Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens
AVOKIDDO
Nothing found :(
Try something else