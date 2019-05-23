Today’s Apps Gone Free: Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens, Printer Pro and Boba Bee
Universal:
Boba Bee is here to brighten your day. This pack includes 48 adorably animated stickers to paste into your messages. You’ll find everything from Boba Bee getting mad to showing some love tea.
Boba Bee Stickers: Aminals is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 50 ratings.
Printer Pro will help streamline your workflow. After installing Printer Pro, it will appear in the “Open In…” list on your iOS device. This allows you to print from any app that supports the function including third-party apps like Dropbox and Google Drive. To ensure you get the best possible results, Printer Pro includes a detailed walkthrough for setting up a Wi-Fi or USB printer and importing files from different sources. Supported file formats include PDF, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, TXT, HTML, JPG, and Safari webarchive.
Printer Pro by Readdle is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 18758 ratings.
Thinkrolls will put your child’s mind in motion. They’re tasked with rolling cute little creatures called Thinkrolls through physics-based puzzles. The goal is to clear the obstacles by combing objects, collect the key, open the gate, and roll through. As your child progresses, new exciting objects will be introduced along with more complicated contraptions. The game includes 228 puzzles spread across 12 fairytale castles.
Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1250 ratings.
