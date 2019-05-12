Today’s Apps Gone Free: Thundergut’s Revenge, Dalmoji and Son of the Sun
Universal:
This sticker pack will allow you to share your love for your favorite spotted dogs. You must first add the third-party keyboard to Messages by following the setup instructions within the app. You will then be able to peel and stick over 100 cute and fun stickers into your messages.
Dalmoji- Dalmatian Emojis and Stickers! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.
Mac Thundergut is back for vengeance! This time he’s abducted your mentor and only you can save him. Play as an archer hero and take down everything in your path. Simply pull back with your finger to adjust the angle and power of your shot, and release to fire. You’ll see a temporary path for each shot, allowing you to make slight yet quick adjustments on the fly. The game includes two playable characters, three worlds, and 30 levels.
Thundergut’s Revenge is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 14 ratings.
Son of the Sun provides an interactive experience for the whole family. It tells the story of Father Sun and his sunbeam children as they explore the universe. The story includes 20 interactive slides, more than 150 animations and interactions, 200 sounds, 15 characters, and more than 30 minutes of original music. A bonus matching game with three difficulty levels can be enjoyed when the story is over.
SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.