Today’s Apps Gone Free: Thundergut’s Revenge, Dalmoji and Son of the Sun

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 12, 2019

Hit targets with supreme accuracy, share Dalmatian stickers, and experience a story about forgiveness with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Dalmoji- Dalmatian Emojis and Stickers! ($2.99 → Free, 61.9 MB): Share your appreciation for Dalmatians with Dalmoji. Dog lovers.

This sticker pack will allow you to share your love for your favorite spotted dogs. You must first add the third-party keyboard to Messages by following the setup instructions within the app. You will then be able to peel and stick over 100 cute and fun stickers into your messages.

Dalmoji- Dalmatian Emojis and Stickers! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.

Thundergut’s Revenge ($0.99 → Free, 19.6 MB): Hit targets with supreme accuracy in Thundergut’s Revenge. Fans of the original game.

Mac Thundergut is back for vengeance! This time he’s abducted your mentor and only you can save him. Play as an archer hero and take down everything in your path. Simply pull back with your finger to adjust the angle and power of your shot, and release to fire. You’ll see a temporary path for each shot, allowing you to make slight yet quick adjustments on the fly. The game includes two playable characters, three worlds, and 30 levels.

Thundergut’s Revenge is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 14 ratings.

SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD ($0.99 → Free, 192.4 MB): Experience a story about forgiveness with Son of the Sun and the Wizard Lizard. Kids of all ages.

Son of the Sun provides an interactive experience for the whole family. It tells the story of Father Sun and his sunbeam children as they explore the universe. The story includes 20 interactive slides, more than 150 animations and interactions, 200 sounds, 15 characters, and more than 30 minutes of original music. A bonus matching game with three difficulty levels can be enjoyed when the story is over.

SON of the SUN & WIZARD LIZARD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.

