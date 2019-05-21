Today’s Apps Gone Free: Top Contacts, Awesome Voice Recorder X and The Pocket Piano
Universal:
Get Top Contacts Pro for free today only! The free in-app purchase will unlock syncing and exporting, and it will remove pop-up and banner ads.
Top Contacts allows you to work faster and more efficiently. It’s able to tap into Apple’s native Contacts app to import information while allowing you to create new content as well. Contacts can be organized in a variety of ways including tags, colors, and groups, and they can be sorted by any included field. The structure of each contact card can be modified and include custom fields. Top Contacts even allows you to assign tasks to contacts and view them in list form or in a calendar view. Contact information can be synced across multiple devices and exported.
Top Contacts – Contact Manager is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 60 ratings.
The Pocket Piano is the perfect portable instrument. Its adaptable interface allows you to scroll through keys and adjust their width, making it easy to create sweet sounds no matter which type of iOS device you’re using. The Pocket Piano also includes optional key labels and haptic feedback.
The Pocket Piano is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Awesome Voice Recorder X features a fresh, minimalist design and is yet somehow packed with features. Tap record and watch as the waveform dances to the sound. Tapping the tag icon will place a bookmark in the recording, allowing you to easily jump to different points later on. Recordings can be played back at various speeds, shared, reorganized, and even combined.
Awesome Voice Recorder X PRO is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 21 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.