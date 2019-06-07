You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Alien Jelly, Polca BW and Star Rover

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
June 7, 2019

Solve twisted puzzles, take beautiful black and white photos, and gaze at the stars with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Star Rover – Stargazing Guide ($1.99 → Free, 45.2 MB): Turn your iPhone into a portable planetarium with Star Rover. Aspiring astronomers.

To search the sky, just hold your iPhone up in the air and Star Rover will tell you what you’re looking at. The app is able to calculate all objects in the sky in real-time, resulting in moon phases, planet positions, stars, and other objects appearing just the same as the real ones. Star Rover includes 120,000 stars, all 88 constellations, planets and their moons, the ability to manually search the sky, and detailed info for all items.

Star Rover – Stargazing Guide is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 709 ratings.

Polca BW ($0.99 → Free, 31.0 MB): Take moody black and white photos with Polca BW. Photographers.

Polca BW turns your iPhone into a classic film camera. It offers three shooting modes: first stage lamp, second stage lamp with a weak damage effect, and third stage lamp with a coffee stain damage effect. To access each mode, simply hold the shutter button for longer durations. Polca BW also includes the ability to apply a border and a date stamp.

Polca BW is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.

Universal:

Alien Jelly: Food For Thought ($0.99 → Free, 342.5 MB): Navigate twisted environments and collect tasty treats in Alien Jelly: Food for Thought. Fans of 3D puzzle games.

Alien Jelly is mind-bending fun. The object of the game is to collect all of the tasty treats and get to the spaceship without falling into the abyss. You’re able to move your character one space at a time with a swipe. You won’t just be chugging along in a straight line, however. You’ll have to rotate the world using a two-finger gesture in order to reach different platforms, discover hidden treasures, and avoid unruly obstacles. The game includes a total of 50 levels, three galactic environments, and three characters.

Alien Jelly: Food For Thought is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.

iPad:

Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map ($1.99 → Free, 32.3 MB): Turn your iPad into a portable planetarium with Star Rover HD. Aspiring astronomers.

To search the sky, just hold your iPad up in the air and Star Rover HD will tell you what you’re looking at. The app is able to calculate all objects in the sky in real-time, resulting in moon phases, planet positions, stars, and other objects appearing just the same as the real ones. Star Rover HD includes 120,000 stars, all 88 constellations, planets and their moons, the ability to manually search the sky, and detailed info for all items.

Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 531 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

