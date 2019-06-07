Today’s Apps Gone Free: Alien Jelly, Polca BW and Star Rover
iPhone:
To search the sky, just hold your iPhone up in the air and Star Rover will tell you what you’re looking at. The app is able to calculate all objects in the sky in real-time, resulting in moon phases, planet positions, stars, and other objects appearing just the same as the real ones. Star Rover includes 120,000 stars, all 88 constellations, planets and their moons, the ability to manually search the sky, and detailed info for all items.
Star Rover – Stargazing Guide is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 709 ratings.
Polca BW turns your iPhone into a classic film camera. It offers three shooting modes: first stage lamp, second stage lamp with a weak damage effect, and third stage lamp with a coffee stain damage effect. To access each mode, simply hold the shutter button for longer durations. Polca BW also includes the ability to apply a border and a date stamp.
Polca BW is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Universal:
Alien Jelly is mind-bending fun. The object of the game is to collect all of the tasty treats and get to the spaceship without falling into the abyss. You’re able to move your character one space at a time with a swipe. You won’t just be chugging along in a straight line, however. You’ll have to rotate the world using a two-finger gesture in order to reach different platforms, discover hidden treasures, and avoid unruly obstacles. The game includes a total of 50 levels, three galactic environments, and three characters.
Alien Jelly: Food For Thought is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.
iPad:
To search the sky, just hold your iPad up in the air and Star Rover HD will tell you what you’re looking at. The app is able to calculate all objects in the sky in real-time, resulting in moon phases, planet positions, stars, and other objects appearing just the same as the real ones. Star Rover HD includes 120,000 stars, all 88 constellations, planets and their moons, the ability to manually search the sky, and detailed info for all items.
Star Rover HD – Night Sky Map is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 531 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.