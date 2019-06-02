Today’s Apps Gone Free: Apollo, Hindsight and Calc Swift
Hindsight allows you to track the occurrences of anything and everything you wish. Each entry simply needs a title and a record of its first occurrence. Hindsight will then start a timer and keep it running while you’re away. Whenever an event takes place, swipe to record it. Alerts can be set up as well based on the time elapsed between occurrences. Each event includes detailed history and a histogram that can reveal patterns.
Hindsight – Time Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 153 ratings.
Apollo works like magic. It takes the depth data from Portrait mode photos and reconstructs a 3D map, allowing you to add realistic new light sources and cast shadows in real-time. You’re able to adjust the color, intensity, and distance of each light with only a single finger. Since the scenes are computationally rendered, light sources can even be put within the frame. Apollo only works with iPhones that support Portrait mode.
Apollo: Immersive illumination is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 335 ratings.
CALC Swift is a multi-functional scientific calculator that’ll make your daily calculations a breeze. It features both standard basic and scientific calculation functions, which can be accessed with a horizontal swipe. It includes more than 50 advanced functions in all. A history log allows you to pull up numbers at any time and copy them for use in other apps. CALC Swift also includes a widget, Spotlight search, Apple Watch support, and colorful themes to choose from.
CALC Swift is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 76 ratings.
