You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hinges, Altimeter GPS and Marvin the Cube

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hinges, Altimeter GPS and Marvin the Cube

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
June 1, 2019

Work on spatial thinking, be prepared for anything, and help a small cube find his place in the universe with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Altimeter GPS – Hike & Trek ($8.99 → Free, 23.8 MB): Be prepared for anything with Altimeter GPS.

Get Altimeter Pro free of charge! Today only, you’re able to unlock Altimeter Map, Binoculars, Weather, and Pedometer Pro while also removing ads. Hikers, globetrotters, and general outdoor enthusiasts.

Altimeter has everything a traveler or outdoor enthusiast could ask for and then some. This multipurpose tool features an altimeter, barometer, compass, speedometer, pedometer, weather conditions and forecast, flashlight, radar, coordinates, binocular, and the ability to mark your location along with photos and notes.

Altimeter GPS – Hike & Trek is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2637 ratings.

Universal:

Hinges ($0.99 → Free, 32.3 MB): Give your brain a workout with Hinges. Fans of puzzle games.

Hinges is the type of puzzle game that will help you wind down after a long day. It has a single mechanic, requiring you to rotate blocks around their hinges. Lines on the blocks indicate where they can pivot, and a simple swipe will move them. Your job is to get the blocks within the container while staying under the target number of moves. Icons in the bottom left corner of the screen indicate how many moves remain. The game’s Free-Play mode doesn’t have a move limit.

Hinges is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

Marvin The Cube ($1.99 → Free, 202.5 MB): Help a small cube find his place in the universe in Marvin the Cube. Fans of puzzle games.

Marvin is a lonely little cube who just wants to find where he belongs in this massive universe. Help him discover his true identity by navigating more than 170 puzzling levels. Marvin can be moved with horizontal and vertical swipes. Your job is to get him to the green portals using various interactive tiles. An in-game encyclopedia provides descriptions for all of the tiles you encounter throughout the game, ensuring you’ll always find a solution to each puzzle. Marvin can also take on all kinds of different looks and identities.

Marvin The Cube is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Altimeter GPS - Hike & Trek
Altimeter GPS - Hike & Trek
Gaurav Babbar
Free
Hinges
Hinges
Ian Bellomy
Free
Marvin The Cube
Marvin The Cube
MJ Bros s.c.

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: iHarmony, Pursuit of Light and Fretboard Hero
Today’s Apps Gone Free: iHarmony, Pursuit of Light and Fretboard Hero
Today’s Apps Gone Free: 4th Grade Math Testing Prep, Tadaa SLR and Blink
Today’s Apps Gone Free: 4th Grade Math Testing Prep, Tadaa SLR and Blink
Nothing found :(
Try something else