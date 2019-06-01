Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hinges, Altimeter GPS and Marvin the Cube
iPhone:
Get Altimeter Pro free of charge! Today only, you’re able to unlock Altimeter Map, Binoculars, Weather, and Pedometer Pro while also removing ads. Hikers, globetrotters, and general outdoor enthusiasts.
Altimeter has everything a traveler or outdoor enthusiast could ask for and then some. This multipurpose tool features an altimeter, barometer, compass, speedometer, pedometer, weather conditions and forecast, flashlight, radar, coordinates, binocular, and the ability to mark your location along with photos and notes.
Altimeter GPS – Hike & Trek is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2637 ratings.
Universal:
Hinges is the type of puzzle game that will help you wind down after a long day. It has a single mechanic, requiring you to rotate blocks around their hinges. Lines on the blocks indicate where they can pivot, and a simple swipe will move them. Your job is to get the blocks within the container while staying under the target number of moves. Icons in the bottom left corner of the screen indicate how many moves remain. The game’s Free-Play mode doesn’t have a move limit.
Hinges is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Marvin is a lonely little cube who just wants to find where he belongs in this massive universe. Help him discover his true identity by navigating more than 170 puzzling levels. Marvin can be moved with horizontal and vertical swipes. Your job is to get him to the green portals using various interactive tiles. An in-game encyclopedia provides descriptions for all of the tiles you encounter throughout the game, ensuring you’ll always find a solution to each puzzle. Marvin can also take on all kinds of different looks and identities.
Marvin The Cube is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.