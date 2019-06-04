You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Idyoma, Mathematical Run and Sight Words Coach

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
June 4, 2019

Practice foreign languages, go on a mathematical run, and learn new sight words with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

idyoma – language exchange ($4.99 → Free, 57.4 MB): Practice foreign languages with Idyoma.

Get verified for free! The verification badge allows you to stand out and let other users know that you are not a robot. Simply go through the sign-up process and tap the “You” tab. Then tap on “Become Verified” and then the “Verify” button. Those who want to connect.

Idyoma will help you learn a new language through conversation. It connects you with language learners in your area who already speak the language you’re trying to learn and who are interested in learning the language you already know. This mutually benefits both parties, allowing you to speak in each other’s native language. Simply set up a profile by choosing languages you want to learn and those you already speak well, determine proficiency, and start browsing profiles.

idyoma – language exchange is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 80 ratings.

Universal:

Mathematical Run ($0.99 → Free, 36.9 MB): Go on a Mathematical Run with this educational game. The whole family.

Mathematical Run is an endless high score game with a mathematical twist. You control an arrow that rides on three different rails. Tap on the screen to jump from rail to rail in order to collect stars and avoid obstacles. You’ll also be presented with equations, and you must travel through the correct answer to keep the game going. Mathematical Run includes seven game modes.

Mathematical Run is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 25 ratings.

Sight Words Coach ($1.99 → Free, 39.1 MB): Learn to recognize new words with Sight Words Coach. Parents and teachers.

Sight Words Coach will help build reading confidence through practice and repetition. You’re able to choose from five pre-built word lists: Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, First Grade, Second Grade, and Third Grade. After completing a list, you will be able to identify words that are causing your child problems and focus on them. You’re also able to add custom words featuring your voice or your child’s voice. The app includes about 200 sight words.

Sight Words Coach is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 159 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

