Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kipkam, Peek Calendar and Vintage Logo Creator
iPhone:
Peek’s unified timeline view allows you to see how busy your next five days are with just a glance. On the right-hand side of each day is a single bar that indicates how many events are schedule. The longer the bar, the more events you have. Tap on a day to expand it and view event details. If you swipe left to right on an event you’re able to get a peek at how long it will last. You’re also able to add events by tapping and holding, and rearrange them just be dragging them through the vertical list. Peek has a couple of other neat tricks up its sleeve. If you cup your hand over the top of your iDevice, the current time will be revealed. If you give it a shake, you’ll receive a life event suggestion. The app also includes Monday or Sunday start options, two color themes, alarms, and a full calendar view.
Peek Calendar – Simple & Minimalist Cal is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 426 ratings.
Universal:
Kipkam provides a deep breathing exercise that will sooth your spirit in only one minute. During each session a grid of small icons fills the screen. The icons will indicate when you should inhale, hold, and exhale your breath. You’re able to follow along with the metronome and get lost in the background sounds, or you can disable them within settings. The app also includes customizable inhale, hold, and exhale counts.
Kipkam is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Vintage Logo Creator allows anyone to make clean, crisp, and classic designs in a snap. Start off by choosing a background or import your own. Then pick a badge to be your focal point. You can decorate the rest of the page with a wide variety of ornaments and other accessories, which can be moved, resized, and rotated with common gestures. Layers can be locked in place, and you can add text over the top of any part of your design. Your final creation can be used as a wallpaper, or you can export it with a transparent background and use it as a logo.
Logo Maker | Vintage Logo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 11313 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.