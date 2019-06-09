You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kipkam, Peek Calendar and Vintage Logo Creator

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
June 9, 2019

Calm your body and mind, peek at your calendar, and create custom logos with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

Peek Calendar – Simple & Minimalist Cal ($5.99 → Free, 20.9 MB): Find out what you’re schedule looks like with just a glance with Peek Calendar. Those who are constantly overwhelmed by what’s ahead.

Peek’s unified timeline view allows you to see how busy your next five days are with just a glance. On the right-hand side of each day is a single bar that indicates how many events are schedule. The longer the bar, the more events you have. Tap on a day to expand it and view event details. If you swipe left to right on an event you’re able to get a peek at how long it will last. You’re also able to add events by tapping and holding, and rearrange them just be dragging them through the vertical list. Peek has a couple of other neat tricks up its sleeve. If you cup your hand over the top of your iDevice, the current time will be revealed. If you give it a shake, you’ll receive a life event suggestion. The app also includes Monday or Sunday start options, two color themes, alarms, and a full calendar view.

Peek Calendar – Simple & Minimalist Cal is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 426 ratings.

Universal:

Kipkam ($0.99 → Free, 36.1 MB): Calm your body and mind with Kipkam. Everyone.

Kipkam provides a deep breathing exercise that will sooth your spirit in only one minute. During each session a grid of small icons fills the screen. The icons will indicate when you should inhale, hold, and exhale your breath. You’re able to follow along with the metronome and get lost in the background sounds, or you can disable them within settings. The app also includes customizable inhale, hold, and exhale counts.

Kipkam is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

Logo Maker | Vintage Logo ($1.99 → Free, 195.9 MB): Create vintage wallpapers and other retro designs with this entertainment app. Anyone in need of inspiration.

Vintage Logo Creator allows anyone to make clean, crisp, and classic designs in a snap. Start off by choosing a background or import your own. Then pick a badge to be your focal point. You can decorate the rest of the page with a wide variety of ornaments and other accessories, which can be moved, resized, and rotated with common gestures. Layers can be locked in place, and you can add text over the top of any part of your design. Your final creation can be used as a wallpaper, or you can export it with a transparent background and use it as a logo.

Logo Maker | Vintage Logo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 11313 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

