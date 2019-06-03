Today’s Apps Gone Free: ProShot, Super ToDo’s, World War 2 History and More
Universal:
You’ll find numerous ways to play in Real Pool 3D. It includes games types like 8-Ball, 9-Ball, Snooker, Time Trial, and Matrix Mode. Compete locally against AI opponents or pass and play with a friend. Rules are available for all game types, and you can work on your trick shots in the game’s practice mode. Real Pool 3D also includes three control options, three AI difficulties, 10 table colors, 10 table patterns, and six cues to choose from.
Real Pool 3D Plus is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1406 ratings.
ProShot is meant to replace your DSLR by providing a bunch of powerful features that are just a flick away. DSLR-style dials allow you to quickly change from automatic, manual, program, and custom shooting modes. You’re also able to record video in any mode. ProShot’s responsive and dynamic menu system provides you with access to every parameter and shooting option including ISO, flash, color cast, shutter speed, resolution and ratio, timer, and grid. A tutorial is available within the app to ensure you get the most out of it.
ProShot is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1093 ratings.
Super ToDo’s allows you to get on with your life. To create a task, simply say “Create a new task using Super ToDo’s to buy milk” and Siri will take care of it. No need to ever launch the app. You can flesh out your tasks with images, reminders, and proximity alerts. You’re also able to create tags to help with task discovery. The app includes iCloud syncing, a lock screen widget, and a share extension as well.
Super ToDo’s is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 494 ratings.
iPad:
World War 2 History provides a truly immersive experience. The content is broken up into nine periods, covering all major battles and events in detail. More than 600 stunning photographs tell the tale of war, and 35 rare video clips provide glimpses into major battles. The app also includes famous speeches from important figures, eight extensive timelines, and an easy to navigate interface.
World War 2 History: WW2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 52 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.