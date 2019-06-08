Today’s Apps Gone Free: Rollit, Fractoscope and Animal Farm Puzzle
iPhone:
Fractoscope allows you to experiment and interact with the highly complex Mandelbrot fractal set. Just swipe and pinch to explore infinite landscapes of color. Touch the screen with three fingers to access the main menu and adjust the rendering speed and detail, color mode, and color depth. You’re also able to save and load images, and share what you’ve discovered.
Fractoscope is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 37 ratings.
Rollit provides one of the fastest and easiest ways to transfer photos from your computer to your Camera Roll. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC and select your iPhone. On the left sidebar select File Sharing. A list of supported apps will appear including Rollit. Select Rollit and simply drag and drop photos into the documents area. All of your photos will appear in the Rollit app without even having to sync the two devices. Rollit supports all popular media file extensions and preserves metadata.
Rollit – Photo Transfer App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 78 ratings.
Universal:
You’re able to choose from nine farm-themed puzzles. Each puzzle can be broken up into as few as four pieces and as many as 24. Puzzles can include a background, and you’re able to overlay outlines in order to make fitting in the pieces a little easier. Completed puzzles can be interacted with, creating a fun environment to play in. An option is available to completely skip putting together the puzzles and jump straight to the interactive scenes.
Farm Games Animal Games for Kids Puzzles for Kids is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 26 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.