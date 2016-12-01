You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Fashion Design

Create Style and Add Flair with Apps for Fashion Designers

Capture your ideas, see what’s trending, and stay in the loop with iOS apps for fashion designers. From tools for experienced stylists to tips for aspiring designers, these fashion apps belong in your pocket.

by Sandy Stachowiak

Design On-The-Go

Sketch your ideas, mix and match, and create the perfect design wherever you go. These apps keep you prepared for when inspiration strikes.

Fashion Artist

Fashion Artist

Michelle Kirk
Fashion Artist

For those who want a fashion design app for iPad with clothing and accessory pieces.

Fashion Artist for iPad is a nice, simple tool to capture your design ideas when you are out and about. Just select a model, design your garments, or choose from over 100 clothing and accessory items. You can save your designs and then pop them onto your computer when you get home.

Why we love it

If you want a basic fashion design tool for iPad that lets you quickly capture your concepts, take a look at Fashion Artist.

$0.99 More info
Fashion Design FlatSketch

Fashion Design FlatSketch

Laura Paez Castaneda

For those who want a flat fashion sketching app for women’s garments.

With Fashion Design FlatSketch, you can access thousands of graphics to create your design. Draw your ideas, combine creations, add zippers, buttons, and belts, and then export your image. For a free, easy-to-use women’s flat fashion tool for both iPhone and iPad, Fashion Design FlatSketch is a winner.

Why we love it

Fashion Design FlatSketch lets you sketch, combine, and export your designs easily.

FREE More info
Pro.pose

Pro.pose

Shalanta Robinson
Pro.pose

For those who want an iPad fashion design tool that includes tech sheets and sharing options.

Pro.pose is a great fashion design app for iPad that lets you sketch with pencil, charcoal, paint, and marker. You can import designs, create mood boards, include tech sheets, export drawings and boards, and share via email or social media. The app also provides an organization feature for mixing and matching to create cool a presentation board.

Why we love it

When you want to sketch, combine, and create a board for presenting to others, Pro.pose has you covered.

FREE More info

Trending, Tips, and Ideas

Check out tips from the experts, view helpful ideas, and stay in the fashion loop with these convenient apps.

FashionPHD

FashionPHD

Yang Song
SecretCloset - buy&sell your brands

SecretCloset - buy&sell your brands

Ronte Limited
Fashion Designing Course Pro

Fashion Designing Course Pro

Raju Shreewastava
DIY Fashion Project Ideas Free - Handmade crafts

DIY Fashion Project Ideas Free - Handmade crafts

Cristina Gheorghisan
DIY Fashion Project Ideas PRO - Handmade crafts

DIY Fashion Project Ideas PRO - Handmade crafts

Cristina Gheorghisan

Fashion Magazines

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends, see what the hottest designers are doing, and get inspired with the best fashion magazines.

Always in the Know
Vogue

Vogue

Condé Nast Digital

The Only Fashion App You Will Ever Need
The free Vogue app brings you all the latest news in fashion, beauty, runway and celebrity style, as well as homes, weddings, food, travel and entertainment. It’s your front row seat to the world of fashion shows, designers, and models, too. Find out what our editors are loving, learn how to get the look, and where to buy it. There is no better gateway into the world of Vogue magazine than this.

With the Vogue App, you can:
- Get a selection of 8 stories that are recommended just for you when you open the app every day.
- Read stories, watch videos, and view photos from sections on Vogue.com and Vogue magazine.
- Send exclusive Vogue iMessage stickers to your friends
- Enable notifications to get alerts when we publish new stories that are interesting to you.
- Save the stories you would like to come back to later, or read offline.
- Share your favorite stories and photos via email and social media.

more info
Harper's BAZAAR Magazine US
Harper's BAZAAR Magazine US

Harper's BAZAAR Magazine US

Hearst Communications, Inc.

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND GET YOUR FIRST ISSUE FREE!

Spring has sprung, and we’re excited to shower you with the dazzling new fashion of the moment. Take your cue from Paris Jackson and spring forward with this season’s fresh, fabulous looks. Plus, discover 15 instant skin fixes, don’t miss our pro tips on how to keep your locks vibrant, check out Lottie Moss (Kate’s younger sister) as she takes on the spotlight in the vivid hues of the season, and more!

Don't forget, you can get free access to this issue with a timed preview (on your iPhone, too!).

In every issue of Harper's BAZAAR, you'll find the style resource for women who are the first to buy the best. Don't miss insights from visionary stylists and talented designers, stunning portrayal of the world of fashion and beauty, chic accessories to perfect every look, and more!

Plus, share app content with your favorite social networks. Using a simple two-finger tap, actual images of the content itself are “clipped” and can be sent directly to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, or Pinterest, or via email or saved to your photo roll.

Download our free app today! Select the issue you'd like to purchase, or sign up with a subscription and save!

Subscriptions available:
• Single issue purchase available for $5.99, no automatic renewal.
• 1-month subscription available for $1.99, automatically renewed until cancelled.
• 1-year subscription available for $19.99, automatically renewed until cancelled.

When purchasing through iTunes, your account will be charged at confirmation of purchase.

Your subscription will auto-renew unless you turn this off 24 hours before the subscription runs out. You can also turn off auto-renewal at any time from your iTunes account settings.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during an active subscription period.

Please note that you must have iOS 9.0 or higher installed on your device to use this app.

http://privacy.hearstmags.com
http://subscribe.hearstmags.com/circulation/shared/terms.html

more info
ELLE Magazine US
ELLE Magazine US

ELLE Magazine US

Hachette Filipacchi Media U.S.

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND GET YOUR FIRST ISSUE FREE!

In the fashion world, September is all about power. Who better to exemplify that than cover star Alicia Vikander, an actress who’s mid-transition from indie favorite to blockbuster-anchoring force? Plus, with ladies claiming the top spots at a trio of fashion’s most storied houses – Dior, Givenchy, Chloe – the time is right to take stock of women in fashion, Britain’s Andy Murray has made a name for himself as one of the only male players willing to call himself a feminist, the fashion – and the joie de vivre – that fueled the ‘90s epic nightlife is alive and well all over again, and more!

Don't forget, you can get an exclusive preview (on your iPhone, too!). Tap the cover to check out a few can't-miss features from this month's issue.

Experience the very best full fashion coverage for the stylish, sophisticated woman. In every issue of ELLE, you'll find the best fashion trends, the latest in beauty and personal style, exclusive pop culture features, and more!

Plus, share app content with your favorite social networks. Using a simple two-finger tap, actual images of the content itself are “clipped” and can be sent directly to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, or Pinterest, or via email or saved to your photo roll.

Download our free app today! Select the issue you'd like to purchase, or sign up with a subscription and save!

Subscriptions available:
• Single issue purchase available for $3.99, no automatic renewal.
• 1-month subscription available for $1.99, automatically renewed until cancelled.
• 1-year subscription available for $18.99, automatically renewed until cancelled.

When purchasing through iTunes, your account will be charged at confirmation of purchase.

Your subscription will auto-renew unless you turn this off 24 hours before the subscription runs out. You can also turn off auto-renewal at any time from your iTunes account settings.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during an active subscription period.

Please note that you must have iOS 9.0 or higher installed on your device to use this app.

http://privacy.hearstmags.com
http://subscribe.hearstmags.com/circulation/shared/terms.html

ELLE Magazine US Pricing:
• Single Issue Price - USD $3.99*
• Subscription 1 Month - USD 1.99*
• Subscription 1 Year - USD 18.99*
* For non-US app stores, the equivalent currency charges will apply.
Please note: App subscriptions do not include access to subscription-only content on our website.

Additional Subscription Information:
• Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.
• Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.
• Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.
• Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.
• No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

Privacy Policy - http://bit.ly/yxD8ox
Terms of Use - http://bit.ly/itggSu

more info
the360mag
the360mag

the360mag

Magzter Inc.

360 is an edgy fashion, lifestyle and culture magazine. We will introduce cutting-edge brands, entities and trends to tastemakers within their respective communities. Our founding members have over 30 years of collective experience both as notable talent and uber professionals within the realm of fashion, music, art, design and entertainment. We are more than just a magazine comprised of journalists, representing a movement of social awareness and change.

We are a LGBT friendly publication. The magazine is contemporary in look and appeal. Quality art content is the constant goal. The magazine will be entertaining, newsworthy and thought-provoking. It will appeal to a broad entertainment readership. No magazine like it is available today, constantly showcasing racial and sexual ambiguous talent and artists.
Magazine Subscriptions are available for purchase inside this app.

One year subscription - $1.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Your iTunes account will automatically be charged at the same price for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period unless you change your subscription preferences in your account settings.

You can manage your subscriptions through your account settings after purchase on your device.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

Please visit http://www.magzter.com/ns/privacy-policy.html for our Privacy Policy and http://www.magzter.com/ns/terms_condition.html for our Terms & Conditions.

more info
Glamour Magazine (UK)
Glamour Magazine (UK)

Glamour Magazine (UK)

The Conde Nast Publications Limited

Smart, funny, stylish - the magazine for 21st-century women.
Glamour's app gives you instant access to the world's hottest celebrities, the latest tips & tricks in beauty and this season's fashion must-haves.

Already a subscriber?

Existing Glamour subscribers can get access to the Glamour app by signing in with your username and password created when you set up your subscription.

If you need to obtain a username and password please do so here: http://glmr.uk/request-username-password

*Back issues and future issues are available for purchase within the App.

Future issues are also available through the following auto-renewing subscription(s):

A 1-monthly subscription (1 issue) for £0.99
A 12-monthly subscription (6 issues) for £9.99

The subscription will include the current issue if you do not already own it and subsequently published future issues. Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. This subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period, your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. The cost of the renewal will match the initial subscription price.

You may turn off auto-renewing subscriptions by going to your user’s Account Settings after purchase. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during your active subscription period.

Please find our Privacy Policy here: http://www.condenast.co.uk/privacy/
Please find our Terms of Use here: http://www.condenast.co.uk/terms/

more info
