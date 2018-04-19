App Of The Day: Seek by iNaturalist - Get Out And Capture Nature

The best part of Seek is the image recognition system to match your photo to a species in the app’s database. The app gives you the choice to take photos, or upload an existing one, and even if the species isn’t perfectly centered or zoomed in, the app normally can identify it. Seek worked accurately in every picture in our testing. You also have the choice to upload a picture of a mule deer to the specific category, or you can simply upload a general photo for the app to identify and categorize on its own. It takes a few seconds for identification, but it’s an effortless process that builds up your collection to help you earn badges. Each species in the app includes an information panel that features photos, descriptions, a map of other spottings, and the best time period to spot. There’s no doubt that it takes incentive to get the full use out of Seek, but the more you put in, the more you can get out.