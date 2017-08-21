Project Foodie: The Cookbook of the Future, Today

Project Foodie was created out of a love of cooking and a desire to merge the best of recipe books, cooking shows, and more. It offers you wonderful dishes to prepare, with expert guidance from top chefs.

If you browse through the app, you'll find plenty of delectables to enjoy and share with your loved ones. This free app allows anyone to view and follow along with many of the recipes. Some dishes, denoted with blue crowns in the bottom right of the recipe image, are only available to premium (i.e., paid) members.

Each recipe gives you a description, information about how long it takes to prepare, and the level of difficulty in cooking that dish. When you dive into the recipe itself, you'll be greeted with videos featuring top chefs.

These videos will guide you, step by step, through preparing the meal. You can follow along with the top chefs, learning good cooking and preparation techniques, or you can just read the recipe itself and blaze your own path. The choice is yours.