My Wow Memories Is a Photo Sharing App that Lets You Easily Turn Pictures into Movies

Gone are the days when a memorable party, concert, or holiday could go undocumented, like tears in rain. Instead, your camera roll is a record of your every movement.

But this has created a new problem: picture and video overload. You may not have to worry about missing out on photo opportunities, but you may struggle to locate your photos in the mountainous jumble of thumbnails that greets you when you visit your gallery.

My Wow Memories will fix that for you in a jiffy.

Available for free, or through a small monthly subscription for the premium version, My Wow Memories is a gallery app that lets you create events for your pictures and videos, effortlessly produce highlight movies, and share content with your friends.

Say it’s your kid’s first day at school. You can create an event in the app and then add the pictures you take throughout that day to the event, including breakfast, home time, the post-school nap, and the obligatory doorstep portrait of your child in uniform.