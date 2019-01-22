Today’s Apps Gone Free: Bear Focus Timer, Reminders Widget, Deep Whois and More
iPhone:
Change adds a bit of a style to a normally dull app category. You’re able to choose the currencies you’re converting from and to by swiping across the fields at the top of the screen. As you swipe, you’ll see the conversions instantly performed. You’re also able to reorder, activate, and deactivate currencies by tapping on the “+” button at the bottom of the screen. Change includes a total of 85 currencies.
Change – Currency Converter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 74 ratings.
Tom the bear is here to help you get things done. The app utilizes the Pomodoro Method, requiring you to set aside blocks of time to ensure ultimate focus. You’re able to adjust the focus length, break length, and the amount of sessions required for the task to be completed. Then simply flip your iPhone over and get to work. Tom the bear will notify you when it’s time to take a break. Bear Focus Timer also includes three alert options, and six white noise recordings to choose from.
BFT – Bear Focus Timer is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 50 ratings.
Universal:
Reminders Widget enhances the way you use reminders. It taps into the native Reminders app in order to pull any entries you’ve already created. You can then access all due or overdue reminders from a convenient Today widget. The widget also allows you to create new reminders, sort reminders, scroll through groups, and complete reminders.
Reminders Widget is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 63 ratings.
Deep Whois allows network administrators to search for hostnames, domains, IDNs, IP addresses, IP networks, and ASNs. It keeps track of your result history for all lookups, and allows you to share it via email.
Deep Whois is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 462 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.