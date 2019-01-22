You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Bear Focus Timer, Reminders Widget, Deep Whois and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
January 22, 2019

Focus on the task at hand, view and add reminders from your lock screen, and search public WHOIS databases with today’s collection of apps.

iPhone:

Change – Currency Converter ($0.99 → Free, 41.7 MB): Convert currencies in a snap with Change. Frequent travelers.

Change adds a bit of a style to a normally dull app category. You’re able to choose the currencies you’re converting from and to by swiping across the fields at the top of the screen. As you swipe, you’ll see the conversions instantly performed. You’re also able to reorder, activate, and deactivate currencies by tapping on the “+” button at the bottom of the screen. Change includes a total of 85 currencies.

Change – Currency Converter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 74 ratings.

BFT – Bear Focus Timer ($0.99 → Free, 62.4 MB): Focus on the task at hand with Bear Focus Timer. Those with a lot on their plate.

Tom the bear is here to help you get things done. The app utilizes the Pomodoro Method, requiring you to set aside blocks of time to ensure ultimate focus. You’re able to adjust the focus length, break length, and the amount of sessions required for the task to be completed. Then simply flip your iPhone over and get to work. Tom the bear will notify you when it’s time to take a break. Bear Focus Timer also includes three alert options, and six white noise recordings to choose from.

BFT – Bear Focus Timer is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 50 ratings.

Universal:

Reminders Widget ($1.99 → Free, 15.5 MB): View and add reminders from a widget with Reminders Widget. Those who have a lot of things to recall.

Reminders Widget enhances the way you use reminders. It taps into the native Reminders app in order to pull any entries you’ve already created. You can then access all due or overdue reminders from a convenient Today widget. The widget also allows you to create new reminders, sort reminders, scroll through groups, and complete reminders.

Reminders Widget is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 63 ratings.

Deep Whois ($1.99 → Free, 19.5 MB): Search public WHOIS databases with Deep Whois. Network administrators and anyone else interested in securing local networks.

Deep Whois allows network administrators to search for hostnames, domains, IDNs, IP addresses, IP networks, and ASNs. It keeps track of your result history for all lookups, and allows you to share it via email.

Deep Whois is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 462 ratings.

