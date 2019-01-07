Today’s Apps Gone Free: Last Voyage, Dalmoji, Pixel Boat Rush and More
This sticker pack will allow you to share your love for your favorite spotted dogs. You must first add the third-party keyboard to Messages by following the setup instructions within the app. You will then be able to peel and stick over 100 cute and fun stickers into your messages.
Dalmoji- Dalmatian Emojis and Stickers! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Last Voyage is an atmospheric puzzle game brimming with unique concepts. The game consists of 10 chapters, each with its own style and challenges. No two puzzles are the same. Some of the solutions will be obvious while others will require you to explore a range of mechanics. The game also includes more than 60 minutes of original music.
Last Voyage is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 925 ratings.
ToneUp will help you achieve your weight loss goals through a 12-week customized workout program complete with diet recipes. First you’ll have to answer some questions to determine your fitness level. Then choose a workout frequency and the app will create a workout plan for you. Exercises include detailed breakdowns and demonstration videos to help ensure you’re performing them correctly. The app also includes 120 recipes, daily health tips, and Health app integration.
ToneUp – Healthy Living is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 24 ratings.
Pixel Boat Rush requires you to not only race but also destroy your opponents. Touch the right side of the screen to accelerate across the choppy waters. It’s in your best interest to stay close to the water, but you will need to utilize waves to clear obstacles. The left side of the screen is devoted to your weapons and defenses, which can be upgraded along the way. The game includes 15 tracks, 116 events, 64 unlockable and customizable boats, and MFi controller support.
Pixel Boat Rush is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 95 ratings.
