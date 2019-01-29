Today’s Apps Gone Free: Star Scales, Find the Line and Aureus Prime
iPhone:
Learning how to play guitar doesn’t have to be difficult, at least not with Star Scales Pro. The app throws out the idea of using complicated charts and instead has you practicing scale patterns. Each scale features fingering and note names in all positions on the fretboard, making it remarkably easy to master a specific pattern. Since each scale and all its patterns are taught one at a time, you won’t become overwhelmed. The app includes all blues, rock, and jazz guitar scales, zoom, a random scale pattern generator, and the ability to share scales via email or social networks.
Star Scales Pro For Guitar is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 190 ratings.
Universal:
Take a good look at the board while it is lit up because the lights will go out! You must then match elements to create electrical currents that will briefly illuminate the board, disintegrate the elements, and turn them into gold. While the board is briefly illuminated from creating a match, you will have another chance at seeing where elements are located and how they’re aligned. If you wind up not getting a good enough look, you can use a hint. The game includes three modes, loads of ways to upgrade your gold producing machine, and achievements and leaderboards via Game Center.
Aureus Prime is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 104 ratings.
The gameplay mechanics in Find the Line are some of the most unique you’ll come across in any puzzle game in the App Store. The object of the game is to take lines and slide them into place with a swipe to create vivid images. No single line can complete an image, so you’ll have to combine them in different ways. The game includes hundreds of puzzles, 15 themes, and hidden stars and keys to discover.
Find–the–Line is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 339 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.