Today’s Apps Gone Free: 5coins, Week Calendar and Claimeye
Universal:
Claimeye helps streamline the normally time-consuming process of filing medical and insurance claims. All you have to do is snap a picture of your invoice. Claimeye will convert it into the necessary digital documents and send the information to your health insurance company. It’s fast, easy, and hassle-free. All of your claim history is saved within the app, and Claimeye will help appeal if your provider rejects your claim. The app supports most insurance plans including Medicare, Aetna, Kaiser, Humana, Cigna, and Blue Cross Blue Shield. Claim submissions vary in price, from a one-time fee of $9.99 to a yearly unlimited plan of $99.99.
Claimeye – Healthcare Claims is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 19 ratings.
Week Calendar Widget isn’t a standard calendar app in any way, shape, or form. It taps into your iDevice’s native calendar app in order to populate a lock screen widget with everything that’s coming up on your schedule. When you launch the app itself, you’re greeted with ways to customize the look and content of the widget. Week Calendar Widget includes a day timeline, a week timeline, and the ability to scroll through days and weeks.
Week Calendar Widget Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 120 ratings.
Unlike similar finance apps, 5coins doesn’t try to do it all. Instead, it focuses on just what you spend on a daily basis. No jumping through multiple screens to perform a single task. Just swipe down on the screen to enter a value and attach a note. The app will keep a running total of everything you’ve spent, and you can view your expense history with an upward swipe. 5coins is able to alert you when you’re spending too much and have a chance of going over-budget.
5coins. is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 892 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.