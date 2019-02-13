Today’s Apps Gone Free: Comomola Pirates, Plant Light Meter, Reminders Widget and More
Give your indoor plants a fighting chance with Plant Light Meter. Determine a potential location for your new indoor plant and launch Plant Light Meter. Then point the camera in the direction of the natural light source. The app will measure the maximum light level value that your plant will receive: very low, low, medium, and high. If you’re unsure of how much light your plant needs, a helpful guide is available in-app.
Plant Light Meter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 106 ratings.
Reminders Widget enhances the way you use reminders. It taps into the native Reminders app in order to pull any entries you’ve already created. You can then access all due or overdue reminders from a convenient Today widget. The widget also allows you to create new reminders, sort reminders, scroll through groups, and complete reminders.
Reminders Widget is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 66 ratings.
Comomola Pirates is an interactive adventure full of mystery and wonder. Your child is able to travel on foot across the islands in search of animals and fun characters like pirates, shipwreck survivors, and genies. Hop on the pirate ship and venture out into uncharted waters to see the ghost ship and other new surprises. Your child will be able to spend hours discovering new secrets in a safe and fun environment.
Comomola Pirates is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 80 ratings.
Comomola Far West Train provides hours of entertainment for your little ones. They’re able to travel across the West with Lou and his steam train completing missions and meeting new characters. They’ll experience a wide range of landscapes and locations as they clear obstacles, operate cranes, and cross suspension bridges. The interactive elements can also help develop visual recognition and memory.
Comomola Far West Train is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 126 ratings.
Comomola Fireflies will help you develop a good bedtime routine with its collection of five bedtimes stories. Each story includes a different main character and environment to interact with. The app includes 20 animals in all, and voices in English, Spanish, Swedish, German, and French.
Comomola Fireflies is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 17 ratings.
