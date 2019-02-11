You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Glazba, Pulse Breathing and Ginkgo Dino

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Glazba, Pulse Breathing and Ginkgo Dino

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 11, 2019

Stream music from the cloud, reduce stress, and explore the wonderful world of dinosaurs with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Pulse Breathing ($0.99 → Free, 22.2 MB): Reduce stress and fall asleep with Pulse. Those who have issues letting go.

Pulse utilizes proven breathing techniques to help you unwind. You’re able to choose from sleep, relaxation, and stress release techniques. When you’re ready, hit start and follow along with the visual prompts. The app includes a breathing reminder, session statistics, and a vibration option.

Pulse Breathing is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 422 ratings.

Universal:

Ginkgo Dino: Dinosaurs World Game for Children ($2.99 → Free, 232.9 MB): Explore the wonderful world of dinosaurs in Ginkgo Dino. Dinosaur lovers of all ages.

Ginkgo Dino is part game, part encyclopedia. You’re able to guide a cute character named Gingko by tapping where you want him to go. As you explore, you’ll come across twinkling stars that can be tapped on to activate short stories and animations. You’ll find 10 characters in total to meet. The encyclopedia portion of Ginkgo Dino includes interactive content created and edited by scientists. The text is fully narrated, so you can choose to follow along instead if you wish.

Ginkgo Dino: Dinosaurs World Game for Children is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.

Glazba – Music Player ($0.99 → Free, 38.8 MB): Stream music from the cloud and create playlists in a snap with Glazba. Those who have music stored in the cloud.

Glazba makes it easy to tap into popular cloud storage services and stream, download, or create playlists from your music. Access the settings menu to sign into Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, or Yandex.Disk. Then simply stream your music or download it to your device. To create a playlist from any of your music, drag and drop songs or entire albums into the open field on the right side of the screen. Glazba’s music player displays a real waveform instead of a position slider, and is able to automatically search for album covers. You can also upload music from a Mac or PC straight into Glazba via Wi-Fi.

Glazba – Music Player is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Pulse Breathing
Pulse Breathing
Jonas Lecking
Free
Ginkgo Dino: Dinosaurs World Game for Children
Ginkgo Dino: Dinosaurs World Game for Children
Mariya Stavinskaya
Free
Glazba – Music Player
Glazba – Music Player
Pavel Alexeev

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Panographic Photo, Dashboard, Dr. Panda Airport and More
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Panographic Photo, Dashboard, Dr. Panda Airport and More
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Dog Trainer, Symmetrain, Adventure Beyond Time and More
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Dog Trainer, Symmetrain, Adventure Beyond Time and More
Nothing found :(
Try something else