Today’s Apps Gone Free: Remote Drive, The Great Coffee App and Pixel Boat Rush

You’re provided with a short introduction to 19 of the most popular espresso-based drinks. Each drink is accompanied by a cut-through visual representation so you can see the layers for yourself, a short description, brewing instructions, and a demonstration video. You’re able to favorite drinks, and share them via Messages, AirDrop, Facebook, Twitter, or email. The app also includes relaxing background music, and a quick tutorial.
The Great Coffee App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 419 ratings.
Remote Drive for Mac allows you to access your Mac from anywhere in your home. You’ll first need to download the free companion app from the developer’s website: https://cherpake.com/remote-for-mac. Then launch both apps and your devices will automatically sync up. Remote Drive provides full access to the files on your Mac, allowing you to view photos and documents, stream video, stream music, and transfer content with ease.
Remote Drive for Mac is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 362 ratings.
Pixel Boat Rush requires you to not only race but also destroy your opponents. Touch the right side of the screen to accelerate across the choppy waters. It’s in your best interest to stay close to the water, but you will need to utilize waves to clear obstacles. The left side of the screen is devoted to your weapons and defenses, which can be upgraded along the way. The game includes 15 tracks, 116 events, 64 unlockable and customizable boats, and MFi controller support.
Pixel Boat Rush is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 96 ratings.
