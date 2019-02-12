Today’s Apps Gone Free: REX, Roxy and the Ballerina Robot and Footprint
REX is a board game that’s easy to learn and fun to play during moments of downtime. The game consists of five main pieces, each with its own set of moves. You must take turns with your opponent moving around the board with the goal of being the last one standing. Think of it like a simplified version of Chess. The game includes two modes, eight AI opponents, and local multiplayer.
REX – The Game of Kings is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 16 ratings.
Footprint helps you put your stamp on the world. Whenever you’ve arrived at a notable location, drop a pin to check in. Each check-in can include a title, note, and photo to provide context. Footprint allows you to view detailed history of every check-in including country, state, city, and road. A heat map is available as well, allowing you to see the frequency of your travels. Check-ins can be made while offline and synced via iCloud whenever a new connection has been made.
Footprint – Where I’ve Been is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 140 ratings.
Roxy and the Ballerina Robot tells the story of an energetic young girl who is trying to achieve the goal of buying her dream toy and learns a lot about herself in the process. The story includes 28 beautifully illustrated pages, and can be narrated in English, Spanish, or French.
Roxy and the Ballerina Robot is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.
