Today’s Apps Gone Free: Asketch, TenFive, Aureus Prime and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 13, 2019

Sketch out ideas, manage tasks, and match elements with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Shape Game & Colors App Preschool Games for Kids ($2.99 → Free, 47.0 MB): Your little one can learn to identify shapes and colors with this memory matching game. Parents with toddlers.

Various amounts of cards will appear on the screen face down. Your child can tap on them to reveal what’s on the flip side. They must then find all of the matching pairs of shapes and colors to complete each game. When tapped on, your child is able to hear the object or color pronounced. The app also includes a Show Me mode where the cards are all face up, making it easier to play.

Shape Game & Colors App Preschool Games for Kids is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 27 ratings.

Asketch ($1.99 → Free, 11.5 MB): Sketch out ideas with Asketch. Everyone from doodlers to designers.

Asketch puts your work into focus with its fullscreen canvas. Tap with two fingers to access the tool tray to choose different colors, drawing tools, and manage content. A two-finger pinch and rotate gesture allows you to adjust the weight of the pencil’s line. The same two-finger gesture allows you to adjust the eraser’s size and transparency. Asketch includes 20 levels of undo and redo.

Asketch is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 418 ratings.

Aureus Prime ($1.99 → Free, 97.2 MB): Match elements to produce gold in Aureus. Anyone who wants to work on their memorization skills.

Take a good look at the board while it is lit up because the lights will go out! You must then match elements to create electrical currents that will briefly illuminate the board, disintegrate the elements, and turn them into gold. While the board is briefly illuminated from creating a match, you will have another chance at seeing where elements are located and how they’re aligned. If you wind up not getting a good enough look, you can use a hint. The game includes three modes, loads of ways to upgrade your gold producing machine, and achievements and leaderboards via Game Center.

Aureus Prime is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 107 ratings.

TenFive ($0.99 → Free, 27.7 MB): Stay on top of life’s daily tasks with TenFive. The forgetful types.

TenFive puts all of your tasks and ideas at the forefront. Simply swipe down to add a new task. To add a header, add a colon to the end of the task text. To create an indented list, start with a space before the task text. Tap to edit any task, swipe to complete, and tap and hold to reorder. A pinch gesture allows you to export and share lists. TenFive also includes with more than 25 themes and 10 app icons to choose from, a night mode, 3D Touch support, Siri Shortcuts, Apple Watch support, and a lock screen widget.

TenFive is available for free for a limited time. It has a -star rating with a total of ratings.

