Today’s Apps Gone Free: Modern Magic 8 Ball, Peek a Boo Farm Animals and Week Calendar Widget
Universal:
Peek a Boo Farm Animals is full of surprises. Your child gets to spend a day on the farm playing peek-a-boo with all of the animals. Subtle movements and sounds will provide clues on where to tap next and reveal the animal. The name of the animal will appear clearly on the screen along with its pronunciation. The app is free of outside links, timers, and other distractions, so you can hand off your iDevice and let them enjoy.
Peek a Boo Farm Animals Sounds is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 89 ratings.
Modern Magic 8 Ball is an updated version of everyone’s favorite fortune-telling device. Just ask a yes or no question, tap the 8 button or shake your device, and receive an answer. You can choose to receive classic responses, new responses, or create your own. The app also includes various themes and icon designs to choose form, Smart Invert and VoiceOver support, Apple Watch support, and eight languages to choose from.
Modern Magic 8 Ball is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 88 ratings.
Week Calendar Widget isn’t a standard calendar app in any way, shape, or form. It taps into your iDevice’s native calendar app in order to populate a lock screen widget with everything that’s coming up on your schedule. When you launch the app itself, you’re greeted with ways to customize the look and content of the widget. Week Calendar Widget includes a day timeline, a week timeline, and the ability to scroll through days and weeks.
Week Calendar Widget Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 128 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.