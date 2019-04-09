Today’s Apps Gone Free: Damaged, Flowing and Aureus Prime
Universal:
Take a good look at the board while it is lit up because the lights will go out! You must then match elements to create electrical currents that will briefly illuminate the board, disintegrate the elements, and turn them into gold. While the board is briefly illuminated from creating a match, you will have another chance at seeing where elements are located and how they’re aligned. If you wind up not getting a good enough look, you can use a hint. The game includes three modes, loads of ways to upgrade your gold producing machine, and achievements and leaderboards via Game Center.
Aureus Prime is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 112 ratings.
Flowing combines natural streaming water recordings with stunning artwork to help you sleep, relax, study, or meditate. It utilizes stereoscopic 3-D audio that’s optimized for headphones, so you can drift off into your own little world. The six natural streaming water recordings can be mixed with rain, rain on a tent, music, and bird sounds.
Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 963 ratings.
Damaged provides an interactive art experience unlike any other. It allows you to take a stroll through Shepard Fairey’s last solo exhibition, Damaged. The photorealistic 3-D environment can be experienced in augmented reality, allowing you to interact with hundreds pieces of art while listening to 100 minutes of exclusive narration by Shepard Fairey. The AR experience is entirely optional, and the controls are customizable.
Shepard Fairey AR – Damaged is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 314 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.