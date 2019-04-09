You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Damaged, Flowing and Aureus Prime

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 9, 2019

Get a personal tour of Shepard Fairey’s art exhibition, block out the world with the sounds of water, and match elements to produce gold with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Aureus Prime ($1.99 → Free, 97.2 MB): Match elements to produce gold in Aureus. Anyone who wants to work on their memorization skills.

Take a good look at the board while it is lit up because the lights will go out! You must then match elements to create electrical currents that will briefly illuminate the board, disintegrate the elements, and turn them into gold. While the board is briefly illuminated from creating a match, you will have another chance at seeing where elements are located and how they’re aligned. If you wind up not getting a good enough look, you can use a hint. The game includes three modes, loads of ways to upgrade your gold producing machine, and achievements and leaderboards via Game Center.

Aureus Prime is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 112 ratings.

Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature ($1.99 → Free, 97.3 MB): Block out the world with the sound of streams, waterfalls, and rivers with Flowing. Those who have enjoyed any of Taptanium’s other relaxation apps like Away, Sunny, and Thunderspace.

Flowing combines natural streaming water recordings with stunning artwork to help you sleep, relax, study, or meditate. It utilizes stereoscopic 3-D audio that’s optimized for headphones, so you can drift off into your own little world. The six natural streaming water recordings can be mixed with rain, rain on a tent, music, and bird sounds.

Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 963 ratings.

Shepard Fairey AR – Damaged ($4.99 → Free, 542.5 MB): Enjoy an art exhibition from the comfort of your home with Damaged. Those who appreciate the art of Shepard Fairey.

Damaged provides an interactive art experience unlike any other. It allows you to take a stroll through Shepard Fairey’s last solo exhibition, Damaged. The photorealistic 3-D environment can be experienced in augmented reality, allowing you to interact with hundreds pieces of art while listening to 100 minutes of exclusive narration by Shepard Fairey. The AR experience is entirely optional, and the controls are customizable.

Shepard Fairey AR – Damaged is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 314 ratings.

