Today’s Apps Gone Free: Dig Deep, Tinyclouds and Week Calendar Widget

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 10, 2019

Dig deep into ancient planets in search of gold, receive detailed forecasts, and view calendar events from the lock screen with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Week Calendar Widget Pro ($1.99 → Free, 16.8 MB): View all of your calendar events from the lock screen with Week Calendar Widget. Those who are always looking for new ways to save some time.

Week Calendar Widget isn’t a standard calendar app in any way, shape, or form. It taps into your iDevice’s native calendar app in order to populate a lock screen widget with everything that’s coming up on your schedule. When you launch the app itself, you’re greeted with ways to customize the look and content of the widget. Week Calendar Widget includes a day timeline, a week timeline, and the ability to scroll through days and weeks.

Week Calendar Widget Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 130 ratings.

Tinyclouds Weather ($0.99 → Free, 64.4 MB): Receive a detailed look at the current conditions with Tinyclouds. Weather junkies.

Tinyclouds puts your forecast into a mini world. It takes the current conditions outside and generates a beautiful live scene based on them. You’re able to choose from two separate scenes: Miniburg and Woodland. Tinyclouds also includes a 24-hour forecast, a seven-day forecast, current conditions like humidity and wind speed, and severe alerts. The app supports both U.S. and international units.

Tinyclouds Weather is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 76 ratings.

Dig Deep! ($1.99 → Free, 27.9 MB): Gather valuable gold on intergalactic mining expeditions in Dig Deep. Fans of arcade games.

Dig Deep is one of those games that will keep you coming back for more thanks to its randomly generated environments. Play as Roger and dig deep into ancient planets in search of gold. All you have to do is tap to change direction and avoid deadly traps. After each mining expedition you’re able to upgrade your gear and recruit new miners. Dig Deep is also loaded with side missions to complete, a bumping chiptune soundtrack, and the ability to compete with friends in the online leaderboards.

Dig Deep! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 116 ratings.

