Today’s Apps Gone Free: Home Budget Plan, iShrug and Pixel Boat Rush

Home Budget Plan helps ensure that you live within your means. Start off by customizing the groups and categories to match your lifestyle within the “Set Up” menu. Then add your monthly income and expenditures to each line, and you’ll be able to see if you’re staying within your budget or overspending. The app also provides in-depth analysis to identify areas where you need to cut back.
No matter how many sticker apps you have, there’s always room for original text art. iShrug is filled with more than 60 types of text art including everything from shrugs and emotions to animals and actions. Just tap to add to your message and send.
Pixel Boat Rush requires you to not only race but also destroy your opponents. Touch the right side of the screen to accelerate across the choppy waters. It’s in your best interest to stay close to the water, but you will need to utilize waves to clear obstacles. The left side of the screen is devoted to your weapons and defenses, which can be upgraded along the way. The game includes 15 tracks, 116 events, 64 unlockable and customizable boats, and MFi controller support.
