Today’s Apps Gone Free: WiFi Mouse, Memoria, Clear Day and More
iPhone:
WiFi Mouse is more than a wireless mouse. It acts as your computer control center. It supports multi-finger gestures, allowing you to swipe and tap with up to four fingers to perform different actions. It’s also a full-screen keyboard with programmable hot keys. Lefties will appreciate the ability to swap buttons on the fly.
WiFi Mouse Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 264 ratings.
Universal:
Billy the white block needs your help escaping Darkland. Simply put your finger to the screen to slide, bounce, fall, and climb through the 50 challenging levels. One wrong move and you’ll have to start all over. The game also includes a nifty dynamic shadow system, adding to the moody atmosphere.
Darkland : Madness Dashing is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.
Clear Day is one visually stunning weather app. You’re presented with full screen videos that reflect the conditions. Across the bottom of the screen you’ll find all of the weather data you could ever ask for including the wind speed, feels like temperature, chance of precipitation, and an hourly weather forecast. The current conditions can be shared via your favorite social media platform. Clear Day also has animated 3-D weather maps that depict storms and hurricanes with great detail.
Clear Day – Weather HD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 25968 ratings.
iPad:
Memoria is a visually appealing matching game that the whole family can enjoy. You’re able to select from three different board sizes: 4×2, 6×4, and 8×15. The cards consist of different hand-drawn animals all lying face down. All you have to do is tap to flip them over and match them. Correct matches result in displaying and pronouncing the animal’s name. Memoria also allows you to create your very own cards from the photos in your library.
Mini-U: Memoria is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 16 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.