Today’s Apps Gone Free: Animal Kingdom, Reminders Widget and Glide

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 6, 2019

Learn about different types of vertebrate animals, receive lock screen reminders, and race through hypnotic environments with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Animal Kingdom (Vertebrates) ($5.99 → Free, 243.2 MB): Learn about different types of vertebrate animals with Animal Kingdom. Parents and teachers.

Animal Kingdom provides a fun and interactive way to learn about vertebrate animals. The app’s learning center allows you and your child to read about birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, and amphibians. You can test your newly acquired knowledge by practicing sorting animals into their correct classification and matching animal types to characteristics. All activities include audio instructions.

Animal Kingdom (Vertebrates) is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.

Reminders Widget ($1.99 → Free, 15.5 MB): View and add reminders from a widget with Reminders Widget. Those who have a lot of things to recall.

Reminders Widget enhances the way you use reminders. It taps into the native Reminders app in order to pull any entries you’ve already created. You can then access all due or overdue reminders from a convenient Today widget. The widget also allows you to create new reminders, sort reminders, scroll through groups, and complete reminders.

Reminders Widget is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 75 ratings.

Glide : Journey ($2.99 → Free, 134.6 MB): Race through hypnotic environments in Glide. Arcade gamers.

Glide is the perfect pick-up-and-play game. Your job is to pilot a ship through shifting environments by tapping either side of the screen. Look far into the horizon to anticipate your next move, otherwise you will fall victim to an unexpected obstacle. The game includes online leaderboards.

Glide : Journey is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

