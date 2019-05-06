Today’s Apps Gone Free: Animal Kingdom, Reminders Widget and Glide
Universal:
Animal Kingdom provides a fun and interactive way to learn about vertebrate animals. The app’s learning center allows you and your child to read about birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, and amphibians. You can test your newly acquired knowledge by practicing sorting animals into their correct classification and matching animal types to characteristics. All activities include audio instructions.
Animal Kingdom (Vertebrates) is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
Reminders Widget enhances the way you use reminders. It taps into the native Reminders app in order to pull any entries you’ve already created. You can then access all due or overdue reminders from a convenient Today widget. The widget also allows you to create new reminders, sort reminders, scroll through groups, and complete reminders.
Reminders Widget is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 75 ratings.
Glide is the perfect pick-up-and-play game. Your job is to pilot a ship through shifting environments by tapping either side of the screen. Look far into the horizon to anticipate your next move, otherwise you will fall victim to an unexpected obstacle. The game includes online leaderboards.
Glide : Journey is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.