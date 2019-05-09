You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: ChillScape, Lightwire, Spin Spell and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 9, 2019

Take some time to relax, harvest energy to save Earth, and learn to spell with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

Funnel ($5.99 → Free, 22.6 MB): Find out what’s going on in the world with Funnel. Those who are short on time.

Funnel provides an overview of what’s happening all around the world. You’re able to choose from seven news sources including BBC, NPR, VOA, and CBC. Funnel will then provide you with hourly audio news summaries that can be played in the background. The app is also able to send notifications when new content is available.

Funnel is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1256 ratings.

Universal:

ChillScape – Sonic Meditation ($1.99 → Free, 24.7 MB): Take some time to relax with ChillScape. Those who need to relieve some stress.

ChillScape is able to calm your nerves through an immersive interactive experience. Each session begins with tones similar to those experienced in the womb. Bubbles will slowly begin to appear on the screen, and you can tap to pop them in order to add more layers of sound. Sessions can be as short as two minutes or as long as you want. An autoplay mode allows you to turn the screen off, close your eyes, and simply focus on the sounds.

ChillScape – Sonic Meditation is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 50 ratings.

Lightwire ($1.99 → Free, 506.0 MB): Harvest energy to save Earth in Lightwire. Gamers of all ages.

Planet Earth is in dire straits and only you can help save it. In order to satisfy the energy needs of your fellow citizens, you’ll have to harness energy from nodes spread throughout the galaxy. Draw laser beams across energy nodes in order to cause explosions that will generate all of the energy you need. Negative nodes will absorb precious energy, requiring you to determine the best path forward. The game includes animated cutscenes, loads of upgrades, and full stat tracking.

Lightwire is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.

Spin Spell ($1.99 → Free, 96.4 MB): Learn to spell while improving hand-eye coordination with Spin Spell. Parents and teachers.

Spin Spell finally makes spelling fun. Your child must navigate a ball around 3-D mazes and collect the correct letters to spell the word at the bottom of the screen. They’ll receive bonuses and achievements by collecting letters sequentially and avoiding the wrong ones. The game includes 25 pre-made levels, 30 spellings lists, adjustable controls, and the ability to create spelling lists and levels.

Spin Spell is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 15 ratings.

