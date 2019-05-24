You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Highwind, Tom the Tow Truck, Flowing and More

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Highwind, Tom the Tow Truck, Flowing and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 24, 2019

Destroy enemy paper planes, explore Car City, and get lost in the sounds of flowing water with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Highwind ($0.99 → Free, 91.5 MB): Travel to different dimensions to destroy enemy planes in Highwind. Fans of arcade shooters.

Highwinds delivers a fun twist on the vertical shooter genre. You’re put in control of a paper airplane that’s set to autopilot. Tap the right side of the screen to rain fire upon your enemies and tap the left to activate your shields. Gauges on each side of the screen indicate how much power remains for each ability. As you progress, you’ll be able to purchase upgrades and new planes. The game includes five game type variations and three mini-games, making each play through a unique experience.

Highwind is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

Tom the Tow Truck of Car City ($2.99 → Free, 59.4 MB): Explore a city and take care of vehicles in Tom the Tow Truck of Car City. Parents with children ages two through five.

Tom the Tow Truck of Car City is an open-ended environment for your child to enjoy. They’re able to roam around Car City enjoying the scenery while interacting with various elements. When they’re done touring, your child can repair damage to vehicles and dress them up as animals. The game includes fan favorite vehicles from the cartoon including Amber the Ambulance, Mat the Police Car, Ethan the Dump Truck, Suzy the Little Pink Car, Ben the Tractor, and more.

Tom the Tow Truck of Car City is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 360 ratings.

Learn English Sentence Master ($2.99 → Free, 38.1 MB): Unscramble words to form complete sentences in Sentence Master.

Unlock the Competent level pack free of charge! It would normally set you back $2.99. Everyone from children to adults.

Sentence Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with a collection of words that must be unscrambled. Tap on the words in the correct order before time expires to move on to the next. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.

Learn English Sentence Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 879 ratings.

Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature ($1.99 → Free, 97.3 MB): Block out the world with the sound of streams, waterfalls, and rivers with Flowing. Those who have enjoyed any of Taptanium’s other relaxation apps like Away, Sunny, and Thunderspace.

Flowing combines natural streaming water recordings with stunning artwork to help you sleep, relax, study, or meditate. It utilizes stereoscopic 3-D audio that’s optimized for headphones, so you can drift off into your own little world. The six natural streaming water recordings can be mixed with rain, rain on a tent, music, and bird sounds.

Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 987 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Highwind
Highwind
Selva Interactive
Free
Tom the Tow Truck of Car City
Tom the Tow Truck of Car City
Mini Mango
Free
Learn English Sentence Master
Learn English Sentence Master
MasterKey Games
Free
Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature
Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature
Franz Bruckhoff

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Circuitry, TaskCat and System Activity Monitor
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Circuitry, TaskCat and System Activity Monitor
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Top Contacts, Awesome Voice Recorder X and The Pocket Piano
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Top Contacts, Awesome Voice Recorder X and The Pocket Piano
Nothing found :(
Try something else