Today’s Apps Gone Free: Highwind, Tom the Tow Truck, Flowing and More
Universal:
Highwinds delivers a fun twist on the vertical shooter genre. You’re put in control of a paper airplane that’s set to autopilot. Tap the right side of the screen to rain fire upon your enemies and tap the left to activate your shields. Gauges on each side of the screen indicate how much power remains for each ability. As you progress, you’ll be able to purchase upgrades and new planes. The game includes five game type variations and three mini-games, making each play through a unique experience.
Highwind is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Tom the Tow Truck of Car City is an open-ended environment for your child to enjoy. They’re able to roam around Car City enjoying the scenery while interacting with various elements. When they’re done touring, your child can repair damage to vehicles and dress them up as animals. The game includes fan favorite vehicles from the cartoon including Amber the Ambulance, Mat the Police Car, Ethan the Dump Truck, Suzy the Little Pink Car, Ben the Tractor, and more.
Tom the Tow Truck of Car City is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 360 ratings.
Sentence Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with a collection of words that must be unscrambled. Tap on the words in the correct order before time expires to move on to the next. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.
Learn English Sentence Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 879 ratings.
Flowing combines natural streaming water recordings with stunning artwork to help you sleep, relax, study, or meditate. It utilizes stereoscopic 3-D audio that’s optimized for headphones, so you can drift off into your own little world. The six natural streaming water recordings can be mixed with rain, rain on a tent, music, and bird sounds.
Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 987 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.