Today’s Apps Gone Free: Purely Vegan, Pocket Price and Flowing
iPhone:
Pocket Price helps you quickly and easily calculate price discounts while you shop. Just input the item price, the discount percentage, and the tax percentage to see the final price. Don’t know the local sales tax rate? Pocket Price can look it up for you based on your current location.
Pocket Price is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 30 ratings.
Universal:
Whether you’re already living a vegan lifestyle or simply want to spice up your otherwise traditional diet, Purely Vegan has you covered. With just a few taps and swipes, you’ll be introduced to more than 60 vegan recipes covering four different categories: Breakfast, Sides, Soup, Salad, and Bread, and Main Dishes. The recipes are designed to be quick, easy, and unpretentious, allowing for any level of home chef to craft tasty dishes. Purely Vegan also includes the ability to swipe left and right to quickly move between recipes, Smart Invert support, links to purchase ingredients, app launcher support, and full recipe sharing via Messages, AirDrop, or email. It’s also frequently updated with new recipes to try.
Purely Vegan is available for free today only (05/01). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 347 ratings.
Flowing combines natural streaming water recordings with stunning artwork to help you sleep, relax, study, or meditate. It utilizes stereoscopic 3-D audio that’s optimized for headphones, so you can drift off into your own little world. The six natural streaming water recordings can be mixed with rain, rain on a tent, music, and bird sounds.
Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 976 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.