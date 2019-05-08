Today’s Apps Gone Free: Union, HeXOctO and Album Flow
Universal:
Album Flow brings is a replacement for Apple’s now iconic Cover Flow user interface element. It allows you to browse through your music library simply by swiping across album art. Tap on an album to display its tracks and play music. Album Flow also includes search, playlist support, a dark theme, and four sorting options.
Album Flow Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 450 ratings.
HeXOctO is a visual treat created by mathematical patterns. The camera points to the center of a truncated octahedron with the colors and patterns automatically rotating. Tap to pause the rotation. Double tap to change the pattern. Triple tap to take a screenshot. You’re also able to pan and zoom in on the patterns via gestures.
HeXOctO is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Apps that allow you to superimpose photos are usually cumbersome, but not Union. That’s what makes it so great. Just choose a background photo, solid color, or transparent layer. Then choose a foreground photo, solid color, or shape. You’re able to erase parts of the foreground image in order to get it to fit. Then adjust the colors, position, and size to perfectly blend the two together.
Union – Combine & Edit Photos is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1970 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.