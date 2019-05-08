You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Union, HeXOctO and Album Flow

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
May 8, 2019

Create superimposed photos, experience a world of color, and make album art flow with today’s collection of apps.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Album Flow Pro ($0.99 → Free, 18.5 MB): Make your album art flow with this music player. Those who have local music libraries.

Album Flow brings is a replacement for Apple’s now iconic Cover Flow user interface element. It allows you to browse through your music library simply by swiping across album art. Tap on an album to display its tracks and play music. Album Flow also includes search, playlist support, a dark theme, and four sorting options.

Album Flow Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 450 ratings.

HeXOctO ($0.99 → Free, 2.2 MB): Experience a world of color with HeXOctO. Anyone in need of a relaxing distraction.

HeXOctO is a visual treat created by mathematical patterns. The camera points to the center of a truncated octahedron with the colors and patterns automatically rotating. Tap to pause the rotation. Double tap to change the pattern. Triple tap to take a screenshot. You’re also able to pan and zoom in on the patterns via gestures.

HeXOctO is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.

Union – Combine & Edit Photos ($4.99 → Free, 87.5 MB): Create superimposed photos in a snap with Union. Anyone looking to create fun mashups or collages.

Apps that allow you to superimpose photos are usually cumbersome, but not Union. That’s what makes it so great. Just choose a background photo, solid color, or transparent layer. Then choose a foreground photo, solid color, or shape. You’re able to erase parts of the foreground image in order to get it to fit. Then adjust the colors, position, and size to perfectly blend the two together.

Union – Combine & Edit Photos is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1970 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

