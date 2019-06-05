Today’s Apps Gone Free: Life, Sight Words Sentence Builder and ReliCam
Universal:
ReliCam allows you to take the best possible photos. It provides you with manual control over focus, ISO, shutter speed, and zoom. Slide your finger left or right to adjust each parameter or use the fine tune controls. ReliCam also provides helpful grid lines when necessary. All captured photos and videos are directly saved to your library.
ReliCam is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1008 ratings.
Life provides an easy way to view all of life’s tasks and projects in one area. Divide your life into areas like work, family, fun, and health. Then fill each area with tasks and projects. Tasks can consist of anything that’s quick and simple that needs to be done. Projects are more in-depth, requiring well thought out goals, completion dates, and budgets. A bucket list is also available, allowing you to jot down things you’ve always wanted to do but don’t have a firm start or end date. Life includes a variety of other bells and whistles like inspirational quotes, stats, search, multiple themes, and Touch ID and Face ID support.
Life – To Do List,Task Manager is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Sight Words Sentence Builder will help your child become the best reader they can be. Each level contains a set of common phrases made up of sight words. Your child is able to hear each phrase pronounced out loud before being asked to reconstruct them. The game includes four difficulty levels, three themes, and the ability to review your child’s progress.
Sight Words Sentence Builder is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 84 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.